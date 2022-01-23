©Dale Zanine 2022_01_2200993.JPG
Scenes from the Gwinnett County Swimming Championships Saturday at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center in Norcross. Photo: Dale Zanine

The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club honored its swimmers of divers of the month for November and December during the county meet.

Each Gwinnett school had one boy and one girl selected each month for the award.

The athletes recognized are as follows:

November Swimmers and Divers of the Month

Archer: Luke Frierson, Anna Scull

Berkmar: Donovan Salinas, Ashley Gavarette-Pena

Brookwood: Kyler Heffner, Hailey Dopson

Central Gwinnett: Cameron Miller, Dahu Yeo

Collins Hill: Tyler Bulot, Jayla Thompson

Dacula: Ryan Smith, Madison Pitchford

Discovery: Nolan Cooper, Meghana Kottapalli

Duluth: Nathan Shepherd, Jaidyn Castleberry

Grayson: Hayden Narey, Ashley Fuchs

Lanier: Chase Knudson, Prielle Zafft

Meadowcreek: Pedro Meraz-Fuentes, Andrea Rubio

Mill Creek: Daniel Roshka, Tristen Thompson

Mountain View: Daniel So, Jenna Taylor

Norcross: Henry Sapough, Barossa Fearn

North Gwinnett: Luke Nellis, Emma Cooley

Parkview: Andy Zhu, Hannah Claire Jowers

Peachtree Ridge: Hayden Shelton, Jessica Allibone

Shiloh: Preston Allen, Mackenzie Cartwright

South Gwinnett: Jailon Backus, Asia Robinson

December Swimmers and Divers of the Month

Archer: Andrew Schnupp, Luna Shillcut

Berkmar: Christopher Carrero-Hernandez, Niyeli Galindo

Brookwood: Noah Silvers, Hanna Burke

Central Gwinnett: Ethan Nguyen, Precious Anthony

Collins Hill: Nicholas Hall, Maria Fitzsimmons

Dacula: Ryan Kennedy, Natalie Anderson

Discovery: Ricardo Olvaro, Litzy Flores

Duluth: Parker Reason, Cameron Dukat

Grayson: Jibreel Stephen, Nia Fraser

Lanier: Landon Smith, Mia Passion

Meadowcreek: Eric Nguyen, Kimberly Muraz-Flores

Mill Creek: Will Skidmore, Vivien Rothwell

Mountain View: Sam Tennell, Charlotte Thompson

Norcross: Matt Taylor, Clare Fass

North Gwinnett: Justin Alexander, Lauren Taylor

Parkview: Russell Hart, Grace Littrell

Peachtree Ridge: Nathan Conn, Catherine Streeter

Shiloh: Preston Allen, MacKenzie Cartwright

South Gwinnett: Elijah Bell, Mikayal Maynard

