The first 3-pointer Nicole Azar made in this month’s Class A Private state championship game was a record-breaker.
The Hebron Christian senior toppled the Gwinnett County record for career 3-pointers in an overtime win over St. Francis, helping the Lions to their first girls basketball state title. Her mother, Jan Azar, is Hebron’s head coach.
The 5-foot-11 guard has 326 career 3-pointers, two more than previous record-holder Nikki Luckhurst, who held the mark for 19 years. Azar tied the Gwinnett record in Hebron’s state semifinal win over Galloway and broke it with her first 3-pointer in the state finals at the 6:29 mark of the second quarter.
Luckhurst played for Jan Azar at Wesleyan, so the younger Azar has known Luckhurst since early childhood.
“I think it is very cool that I broke the record for 3s during the state championship game, but I was more excited to win the game and help bring home Hebron’s first basketball state championship,” Nicole Azar said. “I was too young to remember seeing Nikki Luckhurst play, but I remember my mom always talking about how good she was. I am so thankful that as I got older that I had Nikki, Erin Hall and Drew Prehmus work with me on my shot. They are three of the best shooters I have seen. I didn’t realize how close I was to breaking it, I was just focused on helping our team win each game. There is no way I could have broken this record without playing alongside such great players and under amazing coaches.”
Among those excited for Azar’s record-breaking career is the former record-holder. Luckhurst — now Nikki Callon, married with two young children — lives in California, where she is a personal trainer, and followed Azar’s journey from afar.
“Nicole has been around basketball since before she was born, literally, Coach Azar was pregnant with her while she was coaching us so I’ve known her a very long time,” Callon said. “I have loved watching her grow up and grow as a basketball player. It’s great to see someone you have known for as long as I’ve known Nicole be the one to break your record. What a way to finish her high school basketball career breaking the record while also winning a state championship. I hope she keeps breaking records at Samford and I look forward to following her college career.”
Azar averaged 15.8 points and 3.3 assists as a senior, earning all-county honors and third-team Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro recognition. She made 107 of her 3-pointers as a junior when she averaged 19.9 points, second-best in Gwinnett, for a Final Four team.
The Lions used the disappointment of last season’s semifinal loss as fuel in this season’s title run. The championship gave the Azars a victory in their final high school game together, and Nicole’s record only made the finale sweeter.
“It’s so exciting to have one of my players break a record that another player I coached set years ago,” Jan Azar said. “Nikki Luckhurst was one of the best players I have ever coached. Nicole was not old enough to remember seeing her play but when she was old enough Nikki was one of the first players to work with her on her shooting. We always tell our players to get really good at something and Nicole listened to that advice. Nicole is a great shooter because she has put a lot of work into being the best shooter she can be. You can always find her in the gym shooting. Since she was born, she has heard me talk about all of the great players I have coached over the years and it pushed her to work to be a part of that group.
“I am extremely proud of her for setting this record but more excited that she was a part of history in bringing home Hebron’s first basketball state championship. There is no way she could have accomplished this without having great teammates to play with. While I am extremely proud of all that Nicole has accomplished on the court, I could not be prouder of the young lady she has become. She sets high standards for herself and is not willing to compromise on or off the court. I have loved coaching her over the years and excited to see all of the great things she does at Samford.”
