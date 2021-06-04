OMAHA, Neb. — Abby McCulloh and Nate Stoffle, Daily Post Swimmers of the Year this past season as high school seniors, had memorable performances Friday on the first day of U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials’ Wave I.
Both McCulloh, a Parkview grad, and Stoffle, a Brookwood grad, advanced to the faster Wave II (June 13-20) of Trials with runner-up finishes in their events. Only swimmers who place first or second in individual events move on to Wave II.
McCulloh, a recent Georgia signee competing for SwimAtlanta, took second in the women’s 800-meter freestyle in 8 minutes, 42.17 seconds. Hayden Miller of Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club won the race in 8:39.81.
Stoffle, an Auburn signee, was runner-up in the men’s 100 backstroke in 55.28, just behind the 55.23 of event winner Jacob Steele of Indiana Swim Club. Stoffle is representing Spartan Aquatic Club.
