Buford's Talen Thompson in the 160-pound weight class at the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships.

 David McGregor

Gwinnett high school wrestling teams finished the weekend with 13 weight-class champions and 106 top-eight placers at Sectional Wrestling Tournaments around the state.

The top finishers qualify for the to GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships from Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.

In Class AAAAAAA Sectional A, Collins Hill’s Michael Medrala (106 pounds), Mill Creek’s Dominic Bambinelli (152) and Mountain View’s Armond Jones (182) won weight class championships. Brookwood’s Kenneth Jett (106) and South Gwinnett’s Damion Clark (285) were first in their divisions in AAAAAAA Sectional B.

Buford dominanted AAAAAA Section A with first-place performances from Rylan Ibold (106), Kieron McCormick (113), Maddox McArthur (120), Drew Gorman (126), Talen Thompson (152) and Trelain Maddox (220).

North Gwinnett’s Haley Zinninger won the 102-pound division in Girls Sectional 7.

The following Gwinnett wrestlers had top-eight finishes at sectionals:

Class AAAAAAA

Sectional A

106 pounds

First place: Michael Medrala (Collins Hill)

Fifth place: Dylan Martin (Mountain View)

113

Fifth place: Ryder Rodgers (Mountain View)

120

Sixth place: Josh Stephenson (North Gwinnett)

126

Fifth place: Tyler Wilson (Peachtree Ridge)

Eight place: Jonathan Oviedo (Collins Hill)

132

Third place: Banks Bitterman (Mill Creek)

138

Seventh place: Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett)

145

Fifth place: Daviel Abreu (Mountain View)

152

First place: Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek)

160

Eighth place: Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett)

170

Second place: Kiernan Sherwood (North Gwinnett)

Third place: Joey Bambinelli (Mill Creek)

182

First place: Armond Jones (Mountain View)

195

Third place: Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek)

Fourth place: Richard Ransom (Collins Hill)

Sixth place: Ryan Ackovic (Peachtree Ridge)

220

Fifth place: David Reyes (Collins Hill)

285

Third place: Jaylen George (Collins Hill)

Seventh place: Aaron Garcia (Mill Creek)

Sectional B

106

First place: Kenneth Jett (Brookwood)

Third place: Max Hennebaul (Archer)

Fourth place: Justin Smith (Grayson)

113

Third place: Gilbert Balbuena (Brookwood)

Fifth place: Gavin Frierson (Archer)

Eighth place: Ian Brown (South Gwinnett)

120

Second place: M.J. Maze (Archer)

Third place: Evan Gonzalez (Brookwood)

Fourth place: Skye Loonubon (Duluth)

126

Sixth place: Charlie Hammock (Norcross)

Seventh place: Christian Williams (Archer)

132

Second place: Xavier Bentley (Brookwood)

Fifth place: Cameryn Rucker (South Gwinnett)

Sixth place: Nic Waugh (Archer)

Seventh place: Jason Clark (Discovery)

138

Third place: Antoine Glasgow (Parkview)

Seventh place: Markus Stearns (Archer)

145

Sixth place: Joshua Hillmer (Brookwood)

Eighth place: Jireh Gutierrez (Berkmar)

152

Third place: Daniel Wu (Brookwood)

Fourth place: Fazal Farid (Grayson)

Seventh place: Devaughn Steele (Archer)

160

Second place: Florin Myndresku (Archer)

Fourth place: Jaheim Mills (Brookwood)

Sixth place: Jamari Henry (Discovery)

Seventh place: Marcus Williams (South Gwinnett)

170

Third place: Kam’ron Shannon-Likely (Archer)

Fourth place: Virgil Heath (Brookwood)

Fifth place: River Thompson-Brown (Duluth)

Seventh place: Christopher Namateng (South Gwinnett)

182

Second place: Dominic Martinez (Archer)

Fourth place: Kage Horner (Brookwood)

Eighth place: Samuel McDaniel (South Gwinnett)

195

Second place: Tracy Wright (Archer)

Seventh place: Zakhir Keptchume (Brookwood)

220

Fourth place: Alex Mincey (Archer)

Fifth place: Cali Gober (Brookwood)

Sixth place: Kelvin Hoang (Grayson)

Eighth place: Henrique Smith (South Gwinnett)

285

First place: Damion Clark (South Gwinnett)

Second place: Sam Rwibuka (Archer)

Third place: Shakwan McKnight (Norcross)

Fourth place: Caleb Hamilton (Parkview)

Class AAAAAA

Section A

106

First place: Rylan Ibold (Buford)

Third place: Tyler Ramos (Lanier)

113

First place: Kieron McCormack (Buford)

Eighth place: Mark Sims (Dacula)

120

First place: Maddox McArthur (Buford)

Third place: Cabe Doker (Lanier)

Fourth place: Ethan Ross (Dacula)

126

First place: Drew Gorman (Buford)

132

Second place: Tyler Henley (Buford)

Sixth place: Hunter delValle (Dacula)

138

Second place: Gavin Pope (Buford)

Sixth place: Semaj Best (Dacula)

145

Third place: J.T. McCullough (Buford)

Fifth place: M’kel Smith (Dacula)

152

First place: Talen Thompson (Buford)

Eighth place: Ethan Adcock (Dacula)

160

Second place: Grayson Santee (Buford)

170

Second place: Conor McCloskey (Buford)

182

Third place: Aaron Riner (Buford)

Seventh place: Ed Sadler (Lanier)

Eighth place: Tyson Hammond (Dacula)

195

Fifth place: Ben Martin (Buford)

Seventh place: Jonah Yi (Lanier)

220

First place: Trelain Maddox (Buford)

Sixth place: Giovany Gaither (Dacula)

Seventh place: Kevin Oliva (Lanier)

285

Third place: Eddrick Houston (Buford)

Sixth place: Mandjuo Berte (Shiloh)

Class AAA Sectional B

113

Sixth place: Wyatt Davis (GAC)

220

Third place: Isaiah Pryor (GAC)

Class A Sectional A

120

Third place: Broder Conley (Wesleyan)

132

Seventh place: Jackson Douglas (Wesleyan)

182

Second place: Trent Debow (Wesleyan)

Girls Sectional 6

102

Fifth place: Aniyah Baker (Norcross)

112

Second place: Nyla Barmore (Discovery)

132

Fifth place: Katherine Parra (Berkmar)

152

Third place: J’Lecia Ballah (Grayson)

162

Sixth place: Rebeca Juarez (Parkview)

197

First place: Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan (Norcross)

Girls Sectional 7

102

First place: Haley Zinninger (North Gwinnett)

122

Sixth place: Makenzie Long-Rice (Peachtree Ridge)

142

Third place: Brittany Hester (Peachtree Ridge)

225

Second place: Lauren-Ashley Miller (Peachtree Ridge)

