Gwinnett high school wrestling teams finished the weekend with 13 weight-class champions and 106 top-eight placers at Sectional Wrestling Tournaments around the state.
The top finishers qualify for the to GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships from Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.
In Class AAAAAAA Sectional A, Collins Hill’s Michael Medrala (106 pounds), Mill Creek’s Dominic Bambinelli (152) and Mountain View’s Armond Jones (182) won weight class championships. Brookwood’s Kenneth Jett (106) and South Gwinnett’s Damion Clark (285) were first in their divisions in AAAAAAA Sectional B.
Buford dominanted AAAAAA Section A with first-place performances from Rylan Ibold (106), Kieron McCormick (113), Maddox McArthur (120), Drew Gorman (126), Talen Thompson (152) and Trelain Maddox (220).
North Gwinnett’s Haley Zinninger won the 102-pound division in Girls Sectional 7.
The following Gwinnett wrestlers had top-eight finishes at sectionals:
Class AAAAAAA
Sectional A
106 pounds
First place: Michael Medrala (Collins Hill)
Fifth place: Dylan Martin (Mountain View)
113
Fifth place: Ryder Rodgers (Mountain View)
120
Sixth place: Josh Stephenson (North Gwinnett)
126
Fifth place: Tyler Wilson (Peachtree Ridge)
Eight place: Jonathan Oviedo (Collins Hill)
132
Third place: Banks Bitterman (Mill Creek)
138
Seventh place: Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett)
145
Fifth place: Daviel Abreu (Mountain View)
152
First place: Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek)
160
Eighth place: Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett)
170
Second place: Kiernan Sherwood (North Gwinnett)
Third place: Joey Bambinelli (Mill Creek)
182
First place: Armond Jones (Mountain View)
195
Third place: Gavin Guerra (Mill Creek)
Fourth place: Richard Ransom (Collins Hill)
Sixth place: Ryan Ackovic (Peachtree Ridge)
220
Fifth place: David Reyes (Collins Hill)
285
Third place: Jaylen George (Collins Hill)
Seventh place: Aaron Garcia (Mill Creek)
Sectional B
106
First place: Kenneth Jett (Brookwood)
Third place: Max Hennebaul (Archer)
Fourth place: Justin Smith (Grayson)
113
Third place: Gilbert Balbuena (Brookwood)
Fifth place: Gavin Frierson (Archer)
Eighth place: Ian Brown (South Gwinnett)
120
Second place: M.J. Maze (Archer)
Third place: Evan Gonzalez (Brookwood)
Fourth place: Skye Loonubon (Duluth)
126
Sixth place: Charlie Hammock (Norcross)
Seventh place: Christian Williams (Archer)
132
Second place: Xavier Bentley (Brookwood)
Fifth place: Cameryn Rucker (South Gwinnett)
Sixth place: Nic Waugh (Archer)
Seventh place: Jason Clark (Discovery)
138
Third place: Antoine Glasgow (Parkview)
Seventh place: Markus Stearns (Archer)
145
Sixth place: Joshua Hillmer (Brookwood)
Eighth place: Jireh Gutierrez (Berkmar)
152
Third place: Daniel Wu (Brookwood)
Fourth place: Fazal Farid (Grayson)
Seventh place: Devaughn Steele (Archer)
160
Second place: Florin Myndresku (Archer)
Fourth place: Jaheim Mills (Brookwood)
Sixth place: Jamari Henry (Discovery)
Seventh place: Marcus Williams (South Gwinnett)
170
Third place: Kam’ron Shannon-Likely (Archer)
Fourth place: Virgil Heath (Brookwood)
Fifth place: River Thompson-Brown (Duluth)
Seventh place: Christopher Namateng (South Gwinnett)
182
Second place: Dominic Martinez (Archer)
Fourth place: Kage Horner (Brookwood)
Eighth place: Samuel McDaniel (South Gwinnett)
195
Second place: Tracy Wright (Archer)
Seventh place: Zakhir Keptchume (Brookwood)
220
Fourth place: Alex Mincey (Archer)
Fifth place: Cali Gober (Brookwood)
Sixth place: Kelvin Hoang (Grayson)
Eighth place: Henrique Smith (South Gwinnett)
285
First place: Damion Clark (South Gwinnett)
Second place: Sam Rwibuka (Archer)
Third place: Shakwan McKnight (Norcross)
Fourth place: Caleb Hamilton (Parkview)
Class AAAAAA
Section A
106
First place: Rylan Ibold (Buford)
Third place: Tyler Ramos (Lanier)
113
First place: Kieron McCormack (Buford)
Eighth place: Mark Sims (Dacula)
120
First place: Maddox McArthur (Buford)
Third place: Cabe Doker (Lanier)
Fourth place: Ethan Ross (Dacula)
126
First place: Drew Gorman (Buford)
132
Second place: Tyler Henley (Buford)
Sixth place: Hunter delValle (Dacula)
138
Second place: Gavin Pope (Buford)
Sixth place: Semaj Best (Dacula)
145
Third place: J.T. McCullough (Buford)
Fifth place: M’kel Smith (Dacula)
152
First place: Talen Thompson (Buford)
Eighth place: Ethan Adcock (Dacula)
160
Second place: Grayson Santee (Buford)
170
Second place: Conor McCloskey (Buford)
182
Third place: Aaron Riner (Buford)
Seventh place: Ed Sadler (Lanier)
Eighth place: Tyson Hammond (Dacula)
195
Fifth place: Ben Martin (Buford)
Seventh place: Jonah Yi (Lanier)
220
First place: Trelain Maddox (Buford)
Sixth place: Giovany Gaither (Dacula)
Seventh place: Kevin Oliva (Lanier)
285
Third place: Eddrick Houston (Buford)
Sixth place: Mandjuo Berte (Shiloh)
Class AAA Sectional B
113
Sixth place: Wyatt Davis (GAC)
220
Third place: Isaiah Pryor (GAC)
Class A Sectional A
120
Third place: Broder Conley (Wesleyan)
132
Seventh place: Jackson Douglas (Wesleyan)
182
Second place: Trent Debow (Wesleyan)
Girls Sectional 6
102
Fifth place: Aniyah Baker (Norcross)
112
Second place: Nyla Barmore (Discovery)
132
Fifth place: Katherine Parra (Berkmar)
152
Third place: J’Lecia Ballah (Grayson)
162
Sixth place: Rebeca Juarez (Parkview)
197
First place: Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan (Norcross)
Girls Sectional 7
102
First place: Haley Zinninger (North Gwinnett)
122
Sixth place: Makenzie Long-Rice (Peachtree Ridge)
142
Third place: Brittany Hester (Peachtree Ridge)
225
Second place: Lauren-Ashley Miller (Peachtree Ridge)
