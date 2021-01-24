The four Gwinnett wrestling teams remaining in the Elite Eight of the State Duals learned their seeding Sunday.
In Class AAAAAAA, Mountain View got a No. 6 seed and drew No. 3 seed Colquitt County in Saturday’s quarterfinals at Parkview. Archer is a No. 8 seed in the bracket and must face top-seeded Camden County in Saturday’s opener.
Buford is a No. 5 seed in AAAAAA, earning a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 seed Richmond Hill at Lassiter. With a win, the Wolves would face the winner of No. 1 Alexander and No. 8 Valdosta later Saturday in the semifinals.
Greater Atlanta Christian drew the No. 8 seed in AAA, leaving the Spartans with a tough quarterfinal against top seed North Hall in a tournament hosted at Cherokee Bluff.
