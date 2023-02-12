Class AAAAAAA Sectional A
106 pounds
Third place
Nicolas Owens (North Gwinnett) tech. fall Osvaldo Salazar (Meadowcreek) 16-1, 3:10
126 pounds
Fifth place
Kade Brown (North Paulding) tech. fall Charlie Hammock (Norcross) 19-2, 4:31
138 pounds
Finals
Logan Weaver (North Gwinnett) major dec. Tyson Wilson (Peachtree Ridge) 10-1
175 pounds
Finals
Ryder Wilder (Camden County) pinned Ronan Sherwood (North Gwinnett) 1:25
285 pounds
Third place
Sha’Kwan McKnight (Norcross) pinned Jesse Batten (Camden County) 3:35
Class AAAAAAA Sectional B
106 pounds
Finals
D.J. Clarke (Buford) tech. fall Teequavius Mills (Mill Creek) 19-4
Third place
Jacob Chan (Brookwood) pinned Max Hennebaul (Archer) 2:36
113 pounds
Finals
Antonio Mills (Mill Creek) pinned Rylan Ibold (Buford) 3:22
Third place
Gilbert Balbuena (Brookwood) major dec. Michael Medrala (Collins Hill) 18-9
Fifth place
Jesse Sutton (Mountain View) pinned Zach Afalla (North Cobb) 3:23
120 pounds
Finals
Kenneth Jett (Brookwood) pinned Ty Gentry (Buford) 3:56
Third place
Joseph Cox (Parkview) dec. Darius Saunders (Carrollton) 9-6
Fifth place
Devin Mays (Cherokee) dec. Ryan Perry (Mill Creek) 4-0
126 pounds
Finals
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek) SV-1 Maddox McArthur (Buford) 5-0
Third place
Ethan Ross (Dacula) major dec. Gavin Frierson (Archer) 9-0
Fifth place
Juahnavyn Merritt (Carrollton) pinned Andre Yarbrough (Grayson) 2:27
132 pounds
Finals
Amantee Mills (Mill Creek) pinned Kieron McCormack (Buford) :37
Third place
Joshua Sigler (Collins Hill) pinned Mikai Brinson (Grayson) 1:26
Fifth place
Ryan Rodgers (Mountain View) pinned Adam Cox (Parkview) 3:22
138 pounds
First place
Drew Gorman (Buford) pinned Antoine Glasgow (Parkview) 1:36
Third place
Christopher Garcia forfeit over Connor Stephens (Carrollton)
Fifth place
Dylan Frierson (Archer) dec. Jax Mitchell (Walton) 4-3
144 pounds
First place
Gavin Pope (Buford) dec. Banks Bitterman (Mill Creek) 6-1
Third place
Joshua Hillmer (Brookwood) dec. Philip Carroll (East Coweta) 2-0
Fifth place
Braden Iovino (Cherokee) pinned Yancey Hernandez (Archer) 1:20
150 pounds
Finals
Third place
J.T. McCullough (Buford) major dec. Stone Csehy (Brookwood) 12-1
Fifth place
George Carden (Carrollton) pinned Parker Tullis (Mountain View) 1:31
157 pounds
Finals
Jaheim Mills (Mill Creek) pinned Jackson Prehar (Buford) 3:29
Fifth place
Dante Miller (Grayson) major dec. Riley Rayburn (Carrollton) 14-6
165 pounds
Finals
Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek) tech. fall Grayson Santee (Buford) 25-9, 4:14
Third place
Kian Hauser (East Coweta) dec. Samuel McDaniel (South Gwinnett) 12-5
Fifth place
Cristian Sumo (Archer) pinned Ahmari Collins (Dacula) :21
175 pounds
Finals
Conor McCloskey (Buford) pinned Virgil Heath (Brookwood) 2:56
Third place
James Roe (North Cobb) pinned John Boratyn (Mill Creek) :37
Fifth place
Nathan Davis (Collins Hill) pinned Xavier Powell (Carrollton) 4:07
190 pounds
Finals
Aaron Riner (Buford) pinned Tracy Wright (Archer) 4:46
215 pounds
Finals
Third place
Henry Benjamin (Osborne) pinned Garrett Spence (Buford) 3:58
Fifth place
Lex Hennebaul (Mountain View) pinned Cali Gober (Brookwood) :37
285 pounds
Finals
John Levy (Carrollton) pinned Orville Beckford-Duffus (Mountain View) 1:19
Third place
Sam Rwibuka (Archer) dec. Aaron Garcia (Mill Creek) 3-1
Fifth place
Renardo Lewis (Wheeler) major dec. Henrique Smith (South Gwinnett) 17-5
Class AAAAAA Section B
113 pounds
Finals
Tyler Ramos (Lanier) dec. Clayton Hicks (Brunswick) 8-5
Class AAA Section A
132 pounds
Third place
Gavin Mastrangelo (Bremen) dec. Jackson Douglas (Wesleyan) 6-1
138 pounds
Fifth place
Christopher Izzo (Wesleyan) dec. Luke Johnson (Bremen) 7-5
165 pounds
Finals
Jake Neu (Wesleyan) dec. Eli Brown (Peach County) 7-0
190 pounds
Finals
Diego Jacinto (Gilmer County) dec. Trent DeBow (Wesleyan) 5-2
