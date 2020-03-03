Gwinnett basketball was represented well on the All-Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Teams.
Samford’s Natalie Armstrong was a first-team selection by the coaches and the media, while Wofford’s Cairo Booker made the coaches’ all-defensive team for a second straight season. Both are Wesleyan grads.
Samford’s Carley Kuhns, a Parkview grad, was voted the SoCon’s co-coach of the year by the league’s media.
Armstrong, a junior, averages 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. She has scored in double figures 22 times this season, including scoring 20 or more points eight times.
Booker, a senior, averages 9 points, leads Wofford in steals with 60 and is second on the team in assists with 89. She set a career-high with 25 points in a win over Western Carolina, going 10 of 14 from the floor. She also is fifth in program history with 345 career assists.
Samford was picked to finish seventh in preseason polls, but shared the SoCon regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament in its first season with Kuhns as head coach.
