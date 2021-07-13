Gwinnett County’s three representatives in the MLB All-Star Game came away with a victory Tuesday night at Coors Field.
Brookwood grad Cedric Mullins, Parkview grad Matt Olson and Peachtree Ridge grad Jared Walsh were teammates on the American League, which won the annual showcase 5-2 over the National League. It was the AL’s eighth straight win in the series.
Walsh, primarily a first baseman for the Los Angeles Angels, saved the three-run lead for the AL with a sliding catch in left field for the third out of the eighth inning. The NL had the bases loaded with two outs when Kris Bryant ripped a line drive to left that Walsh charged and snagged before it hit the turf.
Walsh finished 0-for-2 at the plate, though he did send a shot to the warning track in center in the ninth, and Olson also was 0-for-2. Mullins was 0-for-2, but scored a run.
