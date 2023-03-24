Tmimi emotion.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Karim Tmimi celebrates his goal on Nov. 19, 2022.

 Tom Grason

Three soccer players with Gwinnett ties are on the season-opening roster for Atlanta United 2, the Atlanta United feeder team that will compete in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Berkmar grad Kofi Twumasi, the 2013 Daily Post Player of the Year after leading Berkmar to the state title, is joined on the roster by a pair of former Georgia Gwinnett College standouts, Toni Tiente and Karim Tmimi.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.