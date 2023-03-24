Three soccer players with Gwinnett ties are on the season-opening roster for Atlanta United 2, the Atlanta United feeder team that will compete in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Berkmar grad Kofi Twumasi, the 2013 Daily Post Player of the Year after leading Berkmar to the state title, is joined on the roster by a pair of former Georgia Gwinnett College standouts, Toni Tiente and Karim Tmimi.
Twumasi is a defensive midfielder who grew up in Ghana. His professional career began in 2017 when he was signed by FC Viitoryl in Romania. After a couple of seasons he was loaned to FC Universitatea Cluj where he made 12 appearances in the Romanian second division. He continued his career in Germany, playing for Rot Weiss Oberhausen and VfB Homberg. In total, Twumasi has made 49 professional appearances and scored two goals.
Tmimi is coming off a prolific college career at Georgia Gwinnett College. He scored 36 goals in 47 games played for the Grizzlies, including scoring 18 goals and adding 10 assists during his final campaign. He was honored as a first team NAIA All-American team selection and the 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year. The Poitiers, France, native led the team to the quarterfinal round of the 2022 NAIA National Championships.
Tiente was a midfielder for GGC from 2017-20, scoring 21 goals and providing 25 assists in 70 matches. He was a three-time NAIA All-American, highlighted by a first-team selection during the 2020 season, and twice honored as the Association of Independent Institutions (now the Continental Athletic Conference) Player of the Year in 2020 and 2019. He was born in Cameroon and raised in Paris, France.
