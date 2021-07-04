Three former Gwinnett County baseball stars were named to the MLB All-Star Game rosters on Sunday.
It will be the first MLB All-Star appearance for all three who will be teammates for the American League — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. Mullins played at Brookwood, Olson played at Parkview and Walsh played at Peachtree Ridge.
The MLB All-Star Game, initially set for Atlanta before the league pulled it amid controversy with new Georgia voting laws, is scheduled for July 13 at Coors Field in Colorado.
Mullins’ breakout season has been a bright spot for the Orioles. He is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, and he leads all AL outfielders in OPS (.916) and ranks second in batting average, in addition to tying for the AL league in hits. He is one of three MLB players with at least 35 extra-base hits and at least 15 stolen bases.
The 26-year-old was a 13th-round pick in 2015.
“It’s a great feeling,” the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Mullins told MLB.com. “I’m excited to be amongst some of the top guys in baseball and I'm just looking forward to see what happens.”
Olson, 27, makes his All-Star debut after a strong first half that includes a .283 batting average with 20 home runs (fourth in the AL) and 53 RBIs. He also ranks seventh in the league in slugging percentage (.554) and eighth in OPS (.924) in his fourth full big league season.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Olson has put up big power numbers throughout his pro baseball career.
“This is definitely something you dream about as a little kid, being in an All-Star Game one day,” Olson told MLB.com. “It’s a special moment. I’m kind of a win-first guy and let everything fall into place. But it’s going to be cool to have this moment and reflect back on it.”
Walsh, 27, has been a huge steal for the Angels, who drafted him in the 39th round in 2015 after playing college baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 210-pounder is hitting .283 with 20 homers (tied with Olson for fourth in the AL) and 61 RBIs.
"It's pretty cool," Walsh told MLB.com. "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who voted for me, whether it was a fan or a player. I really appreciate that and am very grateful. You dream of the World Series and the All-Star Game, all that kind of stuff, but I never made one in the Minor Leagues, so this is pretty special."
Walsh joins a pair of Angels stars, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, on the AL roster.
"I'm really pleased," Angels manager Joe Maddon told MLB.com of Walsh’s selection. "This is a guy who was a low draft choice, killed the minor leagues and had to wait for his turn. Nobody wanted to give him a chance. Finally, he gets here and gets an opportunity and he takes full advantage of it. What you're seeing is a full carryover from what he's done in the minor leagues. He works really hard on his defense and is a really solid teammate, so I was really happy about that one."
