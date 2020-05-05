Buford grad Kelsey Bennett and Brookwood grad Caitlan Tate received top awards Monday at The Gobblers, the Virginia Tech University end-of-the-year awards show that was held virtually this year.
Bennett was named Female Rookie of the Year and Tate earned Breakthrough of the Year as the best in those categories for all of the Hokies' athletic programs. Tate also was recognized with the women’s track and field team for Championship Performance of the Year.
Bennett set the Tech freshman record for home runs with 14, total bases with 116 and slugging percentage at .725. She finished the season earning a plethora of postseason honors, including the ACC Freshman of the Year award and a spot on the All-ACC first team.
After spending much of the 2019 season injured, Tate won a gold medal in the 400-meter dash at the ACC Indoor Championships, breaking her own school record with a time of 52.42 seconds, and she added a silver medal in the 200. In addition, she led off the 1,600 relay team that won the gold medal. She set school records in the 200, the 300 and the 400 during the season, and was part of the 1,600 relay team that set a school record.
In addition to those two, Mountain View grad Nahiem Alleyne won the Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.