Gwinnett County was represented well on the 2021 Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Team, released Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club.
Peachtree Ridge’s Tamiia Fuller, Dacula’s Adam Watkins and the Buford duo of Isaiah Bond and Sydney Harris were selected to the prestigious team.
Fuller earned All-Metro honors in the 100-meter dash after posting the state’s fastest time in that event of 11.50 seconds. Harris had the state’s fastest 400 at 53.67, also the seventh-fastest time in the country.
Gwinnett also had two girls relays on the All-Metro Team — Greater Atlanta Christian in the 400 and Buford in the 1,600.
Bond was selected to the boys team in both the 100 (10.48) and 200 (21.05), and also was part of an All-Metro 400 relay that ran 40.95 at the state meet.
Watkins was chosen after posting the top shot put throw in the state at 60 feet, 11 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.