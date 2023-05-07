State qualifiers from Gwinnett County after Saturday’s Class AAAAAAA Sectional B at Archer High School (athletes are listed by their finish in the event — eight qualify in each event):
Boys 100
2. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 10.64
3. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 10.80
4. Osiris Gilbert, Buford, 10.81
5. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 10.81
6. Treshaun Bell, Meadowcreek, 10.82
7. Floyd Samuels Jr., Norcross, 10.83
8. Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 10.84
Boys 200
2. Jeremiah Colbert, Buford, 21.33
3. Caleb Shakespeare, Brookwood, 21.57
5. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 21.69
6. Jaden Wiley, Duluth, 21.73
7. K.J. Bolden, Buford, 21.82
8. Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge, 21.93
Boys 400
1. Ervin Pearson, Buford, 46.44
2. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 47.37
3. Justin Tweh, Peachtree Ridge, 47.76
4. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 47.92
6. Alexander Knight, Buford, 49.04
7. Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge, 49.34
8. Elijah Thomas, Grayson, 49.43
Boys 800
1. Chance Jones, Dacula, 1:53.32
2. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 1:54.92
4. Conner Robbins, Archer, 1:55.21
5. David Garcia, Parkview, 1:55.40
6. Kadin McAllister, Parkview, 1:55.88
7. Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett, 1:56.83
Boys 1,600
1. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 4:23.23
2. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 4:23.64
7. David Garcia, Parkview, 4:25.90
8. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 4:27.83
Boys 3,200
5. Carter Dehnke, Brookwood, 9:50.22
6. Alexander Thompson, Brookwood, 9:54.73
7. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 9:56.23
8. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 9:57.05
Boys 110 Hurdles
1. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 14.44
2. Keonte Knight, Parkview, 14.46
3. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 14.79
4. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 15.04
5. James VanDale Nute, Archer, 15.61
6. Logan Rainge, Mountain View, 15.82
7. Ford Fox, North Gwinnett, 15.91
8. Ishmeal Neblett, Discovery, 15.98
Boys 300 Hurdles
1. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 37.77
2. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 38.15
3. Navan McCoy, Grayson, 38.98
4. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 39.20
5. Raif Njie, Central Gwinnett, 39.78
6. Khaleed Latimore, Peachtree Ridge, 40.64
7. Ford Fox, North Gwinnett, 40.66
8. Blaise Byrd, Norcross, 41.19
Boys 400 Relay
1. Archer, 41.09
2. Buford, 41.16
4. Peachtree Ridge, 41.86
5. Mill Creek, 41.89
7. Norcross, 42.31
8. Parkview, 42.39
Boys 800 Relay
1. Meadowcreek, 1:28.64
2. Dacula, 1:28.79
4. Parkview, 1:28.91
5. South Gwinnett, 1:29.18
7. Brookwood, 1:30.50
8. North Gwinnett, 1:30.54
Boys 1,600 Relay
1. Buford, 3:16.90
2. Grayson, 3:17.86
3. Meadowcreek, 3:19.54
4. Peachtree Ridge, 3:20.47
5. South Gwinnett, 3:20.69
7. Collins Hill, 3:23.69
8. Dacula, 3:24.17
Boys 3,200 Relay
1. Archer, 8:00.53
6. Brookwood, 8:09.55
7. Mill Creek, 8:11.46
8. Parkview, 8:13.64
Boys High Jump
1. Elijah Milliner, Brookwood, 6-2
2. Kendall Johnson, North Gwinnett, 6-2
3. Divine Morgan, Mill Creek, 6-0
5. Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, 6-0
6. Elijah Callahan, Archer, 6-0
7. Trey Hobbs, Discovery, 6-0
Boys Long Jump
3. Pierre Ford, South Gwinnett, 22-11
4. Joseph Alexander, Mill Creek, 22-2 1/2
5. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 21-8
6. Kylen Thorps, Peachtree Ridge, 21-6 1/2
7. Christian Langford, Buford, 21-2 1/4
Boys Triple Jump
1. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 45-3
3. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 45-1
4. Mason Humphrey, Grayson, 44-0
5. Gregory Kenon, Norcross, 43-11 1/2
6. A.J. Cheek, Mountain View, 43-7
Boys Pole Vault
1. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 13-0
2. Harrison Green, Norcross, 12-6
3. Harrison Kyle, Norcross, 12-6
4. Samuel Hall, Brookwood, 12-6
5. Christian Sumo, Archer, 12-6
6. John Pennebaker, Mill Creek, 12-6
7. Scott Eyre, North Gwinnett, 12-6
Boys Discus
1. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 151-7
2. Donningtun Walters, Mill Creek, 139-2
3. Armanni Wentworth, Meadowcreek, 138-10
4. Bryce Jones, Grayson, 138-4
5. Caleb Hamilton, Parkview, 137-10
6. Jeremiah Schine, Mill Creek, 136-6
7. Jack Talley, Buford, 132-6
8. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 130-0
Boys Shot Put
1. Joshua Haynes, Parkview, 51-3
5. Paul Mubenga, Buford, 48-6 3/4
6. Cortez Smith, Parkview, 47-9
7. Brayden Walters, Mill Creek, 47-3 1/2
Girls 100
2. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 12.02
3. Janai Jones, Brookwood, 12.06
6. Samiya Wayne, Archer, 12.29
7. Adia Arnold, Brookwood, 12.40
Girls 200
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 24.08
2. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 24.09
4. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 24.85
5. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 24.94
Girls 400
1. Sydney Harris, Buford, 54.07
2. Serena Tate, Brookwood, 54.45
3. Lailah Green, Discovery, 56.08
6. Andrea Taylor, Grayson, 56.74
7. Zhalay Wilson, Norcross, 58.54
8. Madison Walker, Grayson, 58.61
Girls 800
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 2:16.05
2. Sydney Augmon, Peachtree Ridge, 2:17.39
5. Jillian Salmon, Norcross, 2:19.41
6. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 2:19.96
7. Trinity Thurman, Brookwood, 2:24.31
Girls 1,600
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:12.25
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:16.87
4. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 5:18.70
6. Emily Cragin, Archer, 5:21.05
8. Kyra Andrews, Norcross, 5:21.50
Girls 3,200
2. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 11:40.02
4. Emily Rodriguez, Norcross, 11:41.81
6. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 11:51.94
7. Emily Cragin, Archer, 11:52.79
Girls 100 Hurdles
1. Jaci Wright, Buford, 13.96
2. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 14.49
3. Tickia Sutton, Discovery, 15.17
4. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 15.19
5. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 15.62
6. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 15.85
7. Kamryn Yamini, Archer, 15.89
8. Janice Powell, Archer, 16.29
Girls 300 Hurdles
1. Tickia Sutton, Discovery, 44.79
2. Ryan Williams, North Gwinnett, 44.80
3. Cameron Martin, Norcross, 45.20
4. Dallas Guy, Dacula, 45.42
5. Jade Toombs, Parkview, 45.71
6. Amarachi Chukwu, Mill Creek, 46.47
7. Ron-Niah Wright, Peachtree Ridge, 46.67
8. Jaci Wright, Buford, 47.04
Girls 400 Relay
2. Archer, 47.29
3. Buford, 47.72
4. Dacula, 48.51
6. Peachtree Ridge, 48.60
8. North Gwinnett, 48.78
Girls 800 Relay
1. Brookwood, 1:39.39
3. Archer, 1:40.41
4. Peachtree Ridge, 1:40.61
6. North Gwinnett, 1:42.93
7. Buford, 1:43.22
8. South Gwinnett, 1:43.40
Girls 1,600 Relay
1. Brookwood, 3:55.68
2. Buford, 3:58.07
3. Peachtree Ridge, 3:59.14
4. Grayson, 3:59.46
5. Norcross, 4:00.32
6. Parkview, 4:01.21
8. Archer, 4:07.16
Girls 3,200 Relay
1. Norcross, 9:59.34
4. Buford, 10:03.13
5. Brookwood, 10:05.74
6. North Gwinnett, 10:05.94
7. Parkview, 10:08.65
8. Archer, 10:17.56
Girls High Jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-6
2. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-4
3. Breann Miller, Dacula, 5-2
4. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 5-0
5. Nayana Pringle, Berkmar, 5-0
6. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 5-0
8. Brittany Chin, Archer, 4-10
Girls Long Jump
1. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 18-10 1/2
2. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-4
3. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 17-5 1/2
4. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 17-5
5. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 17-4 1/2
6. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 17-3
7. Elle Bass, Brookwood, 17-2 1/2
8. Karsen Phillips, Mountain View, 17-0 1/2
Girls Triple Jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 38-5 1/4
2. Adaora Tagbo, North Gwinnett, 37-4 1/2
3. Jaci Wright, Buford, 37-3
4. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 36-9 1/2
5. Adrianna Pelham, Mill Creek, 35-9 3/4
6. Lauryn McDougald, Archer, 35-8
7. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 34-10 3/4
Girls Pole Vault
1. Emmy Miner, Archer, 9-6
2. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 9-6
3. Eva Marie Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 9-6
7. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 9-6
8. Isabella Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 9-3
Girls Discus
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 141-6
2. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 124-4
4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 121-4
6. Mya Rasberry, Buford, 107-1
7. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 103-7
Girls Shot Put
1. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 45-0
2. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 42-8 1/2
3. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 38-7 1/2
5. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 36-7
7. Sommer Walker, Meadowcreek, 35-5 3/4
Recommended for you
Scenes from the second round of the PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf on May 6, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: PGA Tour Champions' Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.