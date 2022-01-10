Courtney_Mincy.JPG
The Gwinnett Tipoff Club announced its monthly awards for December on Monday.

Brookwood was named Girls Team of the Month, and its coach, Courtney Mincy, was Girls Coach of the Month. South Gwinnett was Boys Team of the Month, and the Comets’ Qaree Howard shared Boys Coach of the Month honors with Buford’s Benjie Wood.

Each Gwinnett program also had two boys and two girls recognized as players of the month. Those selections are as follows:

BOYS

Archer: Seth Means, Major Freeman

Berkmar: Jermahri Hill, Malique Ewin

Brookwood: Khush Chauhan, Jayden Williams

Buford: Alahn Sumler, Jaylon Taylor

Central Gwinnett: Jacy Mikes, Davon Garnett

Collins Hill: Kaden McArthur, A.J. Muller

Dacula: Lamariyon Jordan, Josh Mathurin

Discovery: Zailan Blue, Danu Baker

Duluth: Takata Murphy, David Culbreath-Martin

Grayson: Chauncey Wiggins, Tyrese Elliott

Greater Atlanta Christian: Josh Fulton, Eddie Page

Hebron Christian: MaTaj Glover, Gabriel Selagea

Lanier: Jayce Nathaniel, C.J. Hyland

Meadowcreek: Keishawn Hampton, Dennis Sturdivant

Mill Creek: Jonathan Taylor, Trajen Greco

Mountain View: Richard Rojas, Mike White

Norcross: London Johnson, Jerry Deng

North Gwinnett: Thomas Allard, R.J. Godfrey

Parkview: Jordan Riley, Mike Matthews

Peachtree Ridge: David Freeman, Korey Walton

Shiloh: Trevon Payton, D.J. Leak

South Gwinnett: Maalik Leitch, Jacob Washington

Wesleyan: Josh Kavel, Tate Gilley

GIRLS

Archer: Taniya McGowan, Mearah Whitehead

Berkmar: Jasmine Walker, Michelle Cuenca

Brookwood: Diana Collins, NeKaya Williams

Buford: Ava Grace Watson, Tatum Ozment

Central Gwinnett: Joy Harris, Sierra Driessen

Collins Hill: Paris Fillingame, Tiffany Barnes

Dacula: Mekera Standridge, Lazaria Spearman

Discovery: Taylor Watkins, Adaeze Ezigbo

Duluth: Saniya Jones, Megan Mares

Grayson: Catherine Alben, Erin Rodgers

Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Kaleigh Addie

Hebron Christian: Jessie Parish, Malia Melton

Lanier: Gamyzhae Williams, Karina Lopez

Meadowcreek: Chyday Taylor, Brooke Jackson

Mill Creek: Sammi Spees, Bree Orellana

Mountain View: Sydni Arnold, Ali Drake

Norcross: Zaria Hurston, Jania Akins

North Gwinnett: Ava Watson, Jada Monroe

Parkview: Jade Weathersby, Jaden Cooper

Peachtree Ridge: Anna Smith, Nia Anderson

Providence Christian: Maymie deMayo, Jael Chadwick

Shiloh: Drayauna Cook, Jayleen Frazier

South Gwinnett: Jazmine Grant, Frankee Payne

Wesleyan: Eva Garabadian, Chit Chat Wright

