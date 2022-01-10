The Gwinnett Tipoff Club announced its monthly awards for December on Monday.
Brookwood was named Girls Team of the Month, and its coach, Courtney Mincy, was Girls Coach of the Month. South Gwinnett was Boys Team of the Month, and the Comets’ Qaree Howard shared Boys Coach of the Month honors with Buford’s Benjie Wood.
Each Gwinnett program also had two boys and two girls recognized as players of the month. Those selections are as follows:
BOYS
Archer: Seth Means, Major Freeman
Berkmar: Jermahri Hill, Malique Ewin
Brookwood: Khush Chauhan, Jayden Williams
Buford: Alahn Sumler, Jaylon Taylor
Central Gwinnett: Jacy Mikes, Davon Garnett
Collins Hill: Kaden McArthur, A.J. Muller
Dacula: Lamariyon Jordan, Josh Mathurin
Discovery: Zailan Blue, Danu Baker
Duluth: Takata Murphy, David Culbreath-Martin
Grayson: Chauncey Wiggins, Tyrese Elliott
Greater Atlanta Christian: Josh Fulton, Eddie Page
Hebron Christian: MaTaj Glover, Gabriel Selagea
Lanier: Jayce Nathaniel, C.J. Hyland
Meadowcreek: Keishawn Hampton, Dennis Sturdivant
Mill Creek: Jonathan Taylor, Trajen Greco
Mountain View: Richard Rojas, Mike White
Norcross: London Johnson, Jerry Deng
North Gwinnett: Thomas Allard, R.J. Godfrey
Parkview: Jordan Riley, Mike Matthews
Peachtree Ridge: David Freeman, Korey Walton
Shiloh: Trevon Payton, D.J. Leak
South Gwinnett: Maalik Leitch, Jacob Washington
Wesleyan: Josh Kavel, Tate Gilley
GIRLS
Archer: Taniya McGowan, Mearah Whitehead
Berkmar: Jasmine Walker, Michelle Cuenca
Brookwood: Diana Collins, NeKaya Williams
Buford: Ava Grace Watson, Tatum Ozment
Central Gwinnett: Joy Harris, Sierra Driessen
Collins Hill: Paris Fillingame, Tiffany Barnes
Dacula: Mekera Standridge, Lazaria Spearman
Discovery: Taylor Watkins, Adaeze Ezigbo
Duluth: Saniya Jones, Megan Mares
Grayson: Catherine Alben, Erin Rodgers
Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Kaleigh Addie
