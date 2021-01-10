The Gwinnett Tipoff Club recently announced its awards for the best in local high school basketball from November and December.
North Gwinnett swept the top boys honors with Team of the Month and Coach of the Month to the Bulldogs’ Matt Garner. Buford and Archer shared Team of the Month honors for the girls, while the Coach of the Month on the girls side went to Buford’s Gene Durden.
Each team also had up to four athletes, two boys and two girls, recognized as players of the month. Those selections are as follows:
BOYS
Archer: Mekhi Carter, Christian Drummer
Berkmar: Malique Ewin, Dara Olonade
Brookwood: Chris Cole, Donovan Gray
Buford: Caleb Blackwell, Jaylon Taylor
Central Gwinnett: Kenneth Jackson, DaQuan Hawkins
Collins Hill: Vino Glover, Ethan Davis
Dacula: Bryce Wilson, Lamariyon Jordan
Discovery: Ian Davis, Mikey Moncrease
Duluth: Tristan Johnson, Zailan Blue
Grayson: Taje Kelly, Tyrese Elliot
Greater Atlanta Christian: LaMarr Randolph, Josh Fulton
Hebron Christian: Scott Gabel, Jayden Williams
Lanier: Andrew McConnell, Makai Vassell
Meadowcreek: Keishawn Hampton, Dayton Richardson
Mill Creek: Jonathan Taylor, Joshua Pittman
Mountain View: Chance Boothe, Javon Jordan
Norcross: Kok Yat, Jaden Harris
North Gwinnett: Brendan Rigsbee, R.J. Godfrey
Parkview: Avantae Harper, Asher Woods
Peachtree Ridge: Christian Sweeney, Christopher Green
Providence Christian: Tony Carpio, Chance Thacker
Shiloh: Devon Barnes, Trevon Payton
South Gwinnett: Jet Horne, Kevon Shepherd
GIRLS
Archer: Taniya McGowan, Thailand Smith
Berkmar: Alissa Bailey, Jasmine Walker
Brookwood: Diana Collins, Ciera Hall
Buford: Ashyia Willis, Tatum Ozment
Central Gwinnett: Tyler Ramsey, Dami Odubola
Collins Hill: Eden Sample, Aniecia Malone
Dacula: Lazaria Spearman, Haneefat Adanijo
Discovery: Adaeze Ezigbo, Taylor Watkins
Duluth: Saniya Jones, Megan Mares
Grayson: Nadia Howard, Catherine Alben
Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Kaleigh Addie
Hebron Christian: Malia Fisher, Nicole Azar
Lanier: Renasha Benjamin, Kiara Johnson
Meadowcreek: Brooke Jackson, Clemairra Norris
Mill Creek: Mairin Halama, Madison Dobbins
Mountain View: Ali Drake, Sydni Arnold
Norcross: DeNaeja Morton, Jania Akins
North Gwinnett: Breanna Barley, Marisa Miller
Parkview: Sussy Ngulefac, Joze Baker
Peachtree Ridge: Nia Anderson, Anna Smith
Providence Christian: Madelyn Levy, Maymie deMayo
Shiloh: Philli King, Zayjah Knight
South Gwinnett: Frankee Paye, Sydni Balon
