North Gwinnett head coach Matt Garner, in tie, and his players during a game in the Lambert Holiday Classic.

 Nicole Seitz

The Gwinnett Tipoff Club recently announced its awards for the best in local high school basketball from November and December.

North Gwinnett swept the top boys honors with Team of the Month and Coach of the Month to the Bulldogs’ Matt Garner. Buford and Archer shared Team of the Month honors for the girls, while the Coach of the Month on the girls side went to Buford’s Gene Durden.

Each team also had up to four athletes, two boys and two girls, recognized as players of the month. Those selections are as follows:

BOYS

Archer: Mekhi Carter, Christian Drummer

Berkmar: Malique Ewin, Dara Olonade

Brookwood: Chris Cole, Donovan Gray

Buford: Caleb Blackwell, Jaylon Taylor

Central Gwinnett: Kenneth Jackson, DaQuan Hawkins

Collins Hill: Vino Glover, Ethan Davis

Dacula: Bryce Wilson, Lamariyon Jordan

Discovery: Ian Davis, Mikey Moncrease

Duluth: Tristan Johnson, Zailan Blue

Grayson: Taje Kelly, Tyrese Elliot

Greater Atlanta Christian: LaMarr Randolph, Josh Fulton

Hebron Christian: Scott Gabel, Jayden Williams

Lanier: Andrew McConnell, Makai Vassell

Meadowcreek: Keishawn Hampton, Dayton Richardson

Mill Creek: Jonathan Taylor, Joshua Pittman

Mountain View: Chance Boothe, Javon Jordan

Norcross: Kok Yat, Jaden Harris

North Gwinnett: Brendan Rigsbee, R.J. Godfrey

Parkview: Avantae Harper, Asher Woods

Peachtree Ridge: Christian Sweeney, Christopher Green

Providence Christian: Tony Carpio, Chance Thacker

Shiloh: Devon Barnes, Trevon Payton

South Gwinnett: Jet Horne, Kevon Shepherd

GIRLS

Archer: Taniya McGowan, Thailand Smith

Berkmar: Alissa Bailey, Jasmine Walker

Brookwood: Diana Collins, Ciera Hall

Buford: Ashyia Willis, Tatum Ozment

Central Gwinnett: Tyler Ramsey, Dami Odubola

Collins Hill: Eden Sample, Aniecia Malone

Dacula: Lazaria Spearman, Haneefat Adanijo

Discovery: Adaeze Ezigbo, Taylor Watkins

Duluth: Saniya Jones, Megan Mares

Grayson: Nadia Howard, Catherine Alben

Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Kaleigh Addie

Hebron Christian: Malia Fisher, Nicole Azar

Lanier: Renasha Benjamin, Kiara Johnson

Meadowcreek: Brooke Jackson, Clemairra Norris

Mill Creek: Mairin Halama, Madison Dobbins

Mountain View: Ali Drake, Sydni Arnold

Norcross: DeNaeja Morton, Jania Akins

North Gwinnett: Breanna Barley, Marisa Miller

Parkview: Sussy Ngulefac, Joze Baker

Peachtree Ridge: Nia Anderson, Anna Smith

Providence Christian: Madelyn Levy, Maymie deMayo

Shiloh: Philli King, Zayjah Knight

South Gwinnett: Frankee Paye, Sydni Balon

