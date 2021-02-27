The Gwinnett Tipoff Club announced its awards this week for the best in Gwinnett high school basketball from January.
Providence Christian was named the Boys Team of the Month, while the Boys Coach of the Month was Norcross’ Jesse McMillan. The Girls Team of the Month was shared by three teams — Brookwood, Buford and Peachtree Ridge. Brookwood’s Courtney Mincy was voted Girls Coach of the Month.
Each Gwinnett team also had a boys player of the month and a girls player of the month recognized by the club. Those winners are as follows:
Archer: Major Freeman, Maya Jackson
Berkmar: Jermahri Hill, Zareen Auckbaraullee
Brookwood: Christian Reid, Nekaya Williams
Buford: Marc Mauge, Ava Grace Watson
Central Gwinnett: DaQuan Hawkins, Kendra Robinson
Collins Hill: Jabre Mills, Sacha Washington
Dacula: Gabe Omoregie, Mekera Standridge
Discovery: Navaughn Maise, Yasmine Fairchild
Duluth: Zailan Blue, Divine Drayton
Grayson: Ian Schieffelin, Loretta Parks
Greater Atlanta Christian: Saiku White, Jaci Bolden
Hebron Christian: Samuel Hutto, Carly Fahey
Lanier: Iajah Phillips, Mymy Williams
Meadowcreek: Joseph Ohanu, Chyday Taylor
Mill Creek: Josh Battle, Ellie McIntire
Mountain View: Zay Wilson, Hayda Toro
Norcross: London Johnson, Mariah Baltierra
North Gwinnett: Thomas Allard, Kiara Simpson
Parkview: Jason Edwards, Mayah Casimir
Peachtree Ridge: Kaz Bray-Gates, Aaliyah Hunt
Providence Christian: Elijah Williams, Seraiah Chadwick
Shiloh: Seryl Slater, Zarvione Chase
South Gwinnett: Maalik Leitch, Frankee Payne
Wesleyan: Thomas Chipman, Eva Garabadian
