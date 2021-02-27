©Dale Zanine 2021_02_2601234.JPG

Collins Hill's Jabre Mills (5) shoots over Discovery's Ian Davis (2) during Friday night’s playoff game at Collins Hill High School.

 Dale Zanine

The Gwinnett Tipoff Club announced its awards this week for the best in Gwinnett high school basketball from January.

Providence Christian was named the Boys Team of the Month, while the Boys Coach of the Month was Norcross’ Jesse McMillan. The Girls Team of the Month was shared by three teams — Brookwood, Buford and Peachtree Ridge. Brookwood’s Courtney Mincy was voted Girls Coach of the Month.

Each Gwinnett team also had a boys player of the month and a girls player of the month recognized by the club. Those winners are as follows:

Archer: Major Freeman, Maya Jackson

Berkmar: Jermahri Hill, Zareen Auckbaraullee

Brookwood: Christian Reid, Nekaya Williams

Buford: Marc Mauge, Ava Grace Watson

Central Gwinnett: DaQuan Hawkins, Kendra Robinson

Collins Hill: Jabre Mills, Sacha Washington

Dacula: Gabe Omoregie, Mekera Standridge

Discovery: Navaughn Maise, Yasmine Fairchild

Duluth: Zailan Blue, Divine Drayton

Grayson: Ian Schieffelin, Loretta Parks

Greater Atlanta Christian: Saiku White, Jaci Bolden

Hebron Christian: Samuel Hutto, Carly Fahey

Lanier: Iajah Phillips, Mymy Williams

Meadowcreek: Joseph Ohanu, Chyday Taylor

Mill Creek: Josh Battle, Ellie McIntire

Mountain View: Zay Wilson, Hayda Toro

Norcross: London Johnson, Mariah Baltierra

North Gwinnett: Thomas Allard, Kiara Simpson

Parkview: Jason Edwards, Mayah Casimir

Peachtree Ridge: Kaz Bray-Gates, Aaliyah Hunt

Providence Christian: Elijah Williams, Seraiah Chadwick

Shiloh: Seryl Slater, Zarvione Chase

South Gwinnett: Maalik Leitch, Frankee Payne

Wesleyan: Thomas Chipman, Eva Garabadian

