The Gwinnett Tip-Off Club announced its award-winners for the month of January on Thursday.
Lanier swept the top boys honors as Team of the Month along with Coach of the Month to the Longhorns’ Branden Mayweather.
The Wesleyan girls took home Team of the Month honors, while the Coach of the Month went to the Central Gwinnett girls’ Courtney Harris.
The following players also were selected to the Gwinnett Team of the Month:
Girls
Archer: Sanaa Harris
Berkmar: Gianno Carvalho
Brookwood: Jade Weathersby
Buford: Betty Nguyen
Central Gwinnett: Joy Harris
Collins Hill: Kaleigh Heywood
Dacula: Tianna Rabsatt
Discovery: Jordan Taylor
Grayson: Samara Saunders
Greater Atlanta Christian: Trinity Thomas
Hebron Christian: Jakerra Butler
Lanier: Ajanae Jones
Meadowcreek: Iyanna Harris
Mill Creek: Caroline Cadena
Mountain View: Taylor Clark
Norcross: Kayla Lindsey
North Gwinnett: Jada Monroe
Parkview: Jaden Cooper
Peachtree Ridge: Sanaa Tripp
Providence Christian: Rebecca Edwards
Seckinger: Megan Whitt
Shiloh: Jeea Jackson
South Gwinnett: Rakiyah Cannon
Wesleyan: Eva Garabadian
Boys
Archer: Kahmare Holmes
Berkmar: Eddie Cooke III
Brookwood: Alex Young
Buford: Cameron Kelly
Central Gwinnett: Tim Smith
Collins Hill: Tyrese Mixon
Dacula: Keith Banks Jr.
Discovery: Robertson Gensee
Duluth: Brandon Bratts
Grayson: Chad Moodie
Greater Atlanta Christian: Noah Harry
Hebron Christian: Blake Wilson
Lanier: Tahai Morgan
Meadowcreek: Chase Roux
Mill Creek: Trajen Greco
Mountain View: Jah-mel Bruce
Norcross: Lamariyon Jordan
North Gwinnett: Blake Seitz
Parkview: Mikey Carpenter
Peachtree Ridge: Byron Martin
Providence Christian: Kamron Carryl
Seckinger: Braxton Miller
Shiloh: Emmanuel Okogie
South Gwinnett: Justin Redmond
Wesleyan: Thomas Chipman
