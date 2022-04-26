Gwinnett teenagers Thienna Huynh and Sara Im won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships on Sunday at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico.
It was the first United States Golf Association championship contested outside the U.S. mainland.
“It obviously means a lot,” said Huynh, a high school senior who will play college golf at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “It’s so surreal. (My mom) said on 18 green, ‘Can you believe that we’re USGA champions?’”
Huynh, an 18-year-old from Lilburn, and Im, a 17-year-old from Duluth, earned gold medals and custody of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball trophy for a year, as well as a 10-year exemption from qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball, provided they maintain amateur status. They also each earned an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay and into the 2022 U.S. Girls Junior Championship. Their names also will be inscribed on a plaque with all 2022 USGA champions that is displayed in the Hall of Champions at the USGA Golf Museum in Liberty Corner, N.J.
“You want to know which one (of the exemptions) I’m most excited about? Guess what I have not qualified for yet and I’m 17? U.S. Girls. I want to play that (championship) so bad,” Im said.
Only one other Georgia female golfer had previously won at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball — Roswell’s Rinko Mitsunaga in 2015.
Huynh and Im defeated Kaitlyn Schroeder and Bailey Shoemaker 1-up in the finals match.
Im’s chip-in birdie on the 399-yard first hole set the tone, and Huynh put the side 2 up when her short birdie putt on No. 3 was conceded. Shoemaker, a three-time New York State Girls’ Junior champion who has committed to the University of Southern California in 2023, rolled in a 20-foot birdie on the par-5 fifth to cut the deficit to 1 down, but their opponents won the sixth with a par and Huynh converted a birdie on the par-4 ninth for a 3-up at the turn.
The two sides exchanged birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 before Schroeder, who has committed to the University of Alabama in 2023, and Shoemaker tightened things up with wins on 13 and 14. Shoemaker made a 12-foot birdie on the 344-yard 13th and her tap-in par on the challenging 408-yard 14th won the hole.
After Huynh-Im, the No. 7 seeds from stroke play, birdied the par-5 15th, Shoemaker delivered the most dramatic shot of the championship as she nearly aced the 135-yard 16th. The ball lipped out and the birdie was conceded. Huynh or Im were now just 1 up with two to play.
But pars on 17 and 18 were enough for Huynh and Im, a six-time winner on the American Junior Golf Association circuit, to claim the championship. Three of their five matches this week went to 18, and a fourth ended on No. 17.
“I was standing there (on the 18th green) with my hands over my head, like did this just happen?” Huynh said.
In the semifinals, Huynh and Im broke open a tight match by winning three consecutive holes to defeat New Albany (Ohio) High School teammates Kary Hollenbaugh and Anna Ritter, 4 and 3. Huynh and Im, who played 4-under-par golf, sandwiched birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 around a winning par on No. 12 to put the match away.
