Mill Creek's Grant Turner, top, works against Collins Hill's Powell Gilbert in the 120-pound final Saturday in the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships at Mill Creek.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Takedown Club released its November Wrestlers of the Month list this week.

Each local high school wrestling program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.

The award-winners are as follows:

Archer: Vernon Rogers, Wade Hipp, Florin Myndresku

Berkmar: Itzel Vega Acevado, Cesar Champal

Brookwood: Alex Bonn, Brian Wu

Buford: Rylan Ibold, Jacob Downing, Luis Abonza

Central Gwinnett: Marco Gonzalez, Tristan Galeas-Vasquez

Collins Hill: Michael Medrala, Colby Threlkeld, Avant Jackson

Dacula: Ethan Ross, Alex Lele, Gio Gaither

Grayson: Justin Smith, David Mendoza, Davon Mayfield

Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, Wyatt Keadey, Ronan Campos

Lanier: Tyler Ramos, Cabe Doker, Wyatt Smith

Meadowcreek: Jose Lopez, Carlos Sandoval, Brian Chan Mendez

Mill Creek: Grant Turner, Cooper Kane, Harrison Crenshaw

Mountain View: Lex Hennebaul, Kyle Austin, Deavon McDew

North Gwinnett: Josh Stephenson, Pierce Haynes, Chris Becco

Parkview: Matthew Scott, Edward Seeley, Rebecca Juarez

South Gwinnett: Kevin Contreras

Wesleyan: Jake Neu, Eric Berry, Aidan Contey

