The Gwinnett Takedown Club released its November Wrestlers of the Month list this week.
Each local high school wrestling program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.
The award-winners are as follows:
Archer: Vernon Rogers, Wade Hipp, Florin Myndresku
Berkmar: Itzel Vega Acevado, Cesar Champal
Brookwood: Alex Bonn, Brian Wu
Buford: Rylan Ibold, Jacob Downing, Luis Abonza
Central Gwinnett: Marco Gonzalez, Tristan Galeas-Vasquez
Collins Hill: Michael Medrala, Colby Threlkeld, Avant Jackson
Dacula: Ethan Ross, Alex Lele, Gio Gaither
Grayson: Justin Smith, David Mendoza, Davon Mayfield
Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, Wyatt Keadey, Ronan Campos
Lanier: Tyler Ramos, Cabe Doker, Wyatt Smith
Meadowcreek: Jose Lopez, Carlos Sandoval, Brian Chan Mendez
Mill Creek: Grant Turner, Cooper Kane, Harrison Crenshaw
Mountain View: Lex Hennebaul, Kyle Austin, Deavon McDew
North Gwinnett: Josh Stephenson, Pierce Haynes, Chris Becco
Parkview: Matthew Scott, Edward Seeley, Rebecca Juarez
South Gwinnett: Kevin Contreras
Wesleyan: Jake Neu, Eric Berry, Aidan Contey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.