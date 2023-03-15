_LMP1269.jpg

Mill Creek's Dominic Bambinelli works during his victory in the 165-pound finals in the 2023 Class AAAAAAA state wrestling finals at the Macon Coliseum.

 David McGregor

Mill Creek sophomore Dominic Bambinelli and Norcross senior Stephanie Gonzalez-Galvan received the top honors from the Gwinnett Takedown Club, which released its awards for the best in local high school wrestling on Monday.

Bambinelli was the county’s Boys Wrestler of the Year after an undefeated, state championship season, while Gonzalez-Galvan was the Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.