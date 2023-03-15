Mill Creek sophomore Dominic Bambinelli and Norcross senior Stephanie Gonzalez-Galvan received the top honors from the Gwinnett Takedown Club, which released its awards for the best in local high school wrestling on Monday.
Bambinelli was the county’s Boys Wrestler of the Year after an undefeated, state championship season, while Gonzalez-Galvan was the Girls Wrestler of the Year.
North Gwinnett’s Kyle McKee was named Coach of the Year, while the Team of the Year went to Buford. The other top individual honors went to Mountain View’s Lex Hennebaul (Matt Peddicord Award), Gary Humphries (Official of the Year) and Don Hart (Walt Hennebaul Man of the Year).
The club also honored the following athletes:
All-County First Team
106 pounds: D.J. Clarke, Buford
113: Antonio Mills, Mill Creek
120: Ty Gentry, Buford
126: Blue Stiffler, Mill Creek
132: Amantee Mills, Mill Creek
138: Drew Gorman, Buford
144: Gavin Pope, Buford
150: J.T. McCullough, Buford
157: Jaheim Mills, Mill Creek
165: Dominic Bambinelli, Mill Creek
175: Conor McCloskey, Buford
190: Aaron Riner, Buford
215: Lex Hennebaul, Archer
285: Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross
All-County Second Team
106: Nicholas Owens, North Gwinnett
113: Rylan Ibold, Buford
120: Kenneth Jett, Brookwood
126: Maddox McArthur, Buford
132: Kieron McCormack, Buford
138: Antoine Glasgow, Parkview
144: Banks Bitterman, Mill Creek
150: Jordan Oldknow, Seckinger
157: Aiden Villarreal, North Gwinnett
165: Grayson Santee, Buford
175: Ronan Sherwood, North Gwinnett
190: Trent DeBow, Wesleyan
215: Garrett Spence, Buford
285: Sam Rwibuka, Archer
All-County Honorable Mention
Jacob Chan, Brookwood; Teequavius Mills, Mill Creek; Tyler Ramos, Lanier; Gilbert Balbuena, Brookwood; Ethan Ross, Dacula; Jackson Douglas, Wesleyan; Logan Weaver, North Gwinnett; Tyson Wilson, Peachtree Ridge; Jake Neu, Wesleyan; Virgil Heath, Brookwood; Tracy Wright, Archer
Girls All-County
100: Lupita Severino, Norcross
105: Celeste Welch, Peachtree Ridge
110: Brooke Madden, Norcross
115: Elania Williams, Meadowcreek
120: Alexandra Guise, Central Gwinnett
135: Tiyahanna Reid, Central Gwinnett
140: April Ballah, Grayson
145: Fevin Coleman, Berkmar
155: Veronica Loethan, Grayson
170: Abby Gann, Seckinger
190: Brittany Hester, Peachtree Ridge
235: Stephanie Gonzalez-Galvan, Norcross
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Gavin Frierson
Berkmar: Muhammad Sahki
Brookwood: Stone Csehy
Buford: Drew Gorman
Central Gwinnett: Nasir Beasley
Collins Hill: Andrew Malooley
Dacula: Zane Nance
Discovery: Francis Bolay
Duluth: Sahil Patel
Grayson: Matthew Kilgore
Greater Atlanta Christian: Timothy Mejias
Lanier: Aden Yi
Mill Creek: Dominic Bambinelli
Mountain View: Luke Vasquez
Norcross: Kimberly Alvarez-Cabera
North Gwinnett: Adam Glynn
Parkview: Jeshua Pastor-Quezada
Peachtree Ridge: John Dutton
Seckinger: Jayden Gary
Wesleyan: Emory Cavin
Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention
Max Hennebaul, Archer; Josh Hilmer, Brookwood; Jackson Prehar, Buford; Colm Ellis, Central Gwinnett; Christopher Garcia, Collins Hill; Semaj Best, Dacula; Kwame Kwarteng, Discovery; Alejandro Salazar, Duluth; Wyatt Davis, GAC; Mikai Brinson, Grayson; Cabe Doker, Lanier; Osvaldo Salazar, Meadowcreek; Aaron Garcia, Mill Creek; C.J. Beckford-Duffus, Mountain View; Charlie Hammock, Norcross; Robert Talley, North Gwinnett; Joseph Cox, Parkview; Devonte Aviles, Peachtree Ridge; Omary Tuwano, Seckinger; Samuel McDaniel, South Gwinnett; Christopher Izzo, Wesleyan
