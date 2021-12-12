DSC_0258.JPG

The Gwinnett Takedown Club honored the best in high school wrestling for November with its team of the month.

Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers recognized to the team. The wrestlers of the month are as follows:

Archer: Max Hennebaul, Dominic Martinez, Sam Rwibuka

Berkmar: Hussian Fahad, Katherine Parra, Kyle Cox

Brookwood: Josh Hillmer, Amantee Mills, V.J. Heath

Buford: Talen Thompson, Tyler Henley, Maddox McArthur

Central Gwinnett: Marco Gonzalez, Colm Ellis, Victor Wilder

Collins Hill: Avant Jackson, Michael Medraia, Riddoc Steed

Dacula: Ethan Ross, Hunter de Valle

Grayson: Justin Smith, Fazal Farid, Byron Wallace

Greater Atlanta Christian: Isaiah Pryor, Wyatt Davis, Tristan Butler

Lanier: Ethan Hinds, Ben Van Buren, Jose Aguilar

Mill Creek: Grant Turner, Josh Boratyn, Arron Garcia

Mountain View: Dylan Martin, Ryan Rodgers, Justin Pyle

North Gwinnett: Luke Westbrook, Ben Kok, Ronan Sherwood

Parkview: Rebeca Juarez, Marcus Mapp, Shadab Janiy

Peachtree Ridge: Cullen Finneran, Tyson Wilson, Ryan Ackovic

South Gwinnett: Cameron Rucker, Qaz McDonald

