The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently announced its January Wrestlers of the Month.
Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.The athletes recognized are as follows:
Archer: Antwan Verdell, Vernon Rogers, Wade Hipp
Berkmar: Daniel Elessa, Steven Quan, Christian Parra
Brookwood: Chris Garcia, Jordan Oldknow, Brian Wu
Buford: Tyler Henley, Nick Cambria, Dylan Bozoian
Dacula: Giovanni Ganthier, Alex Lele, Evan Petrella
Discovery: Jamarri Henry, Sidney Hesse, Corey Williams
Grayson: Justin Smith, Jayson Barber, Keano McDole
Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, Shayan Noorani, Hudson Higgins
Lanier: Cabe Doker, Camden Doker, Blake Gehrisch
Meadowcreek: Edgar Acosta
Mill Creek: Grant Turner, Banks Bitterman, Nic Bachmann
Mountain View: Armond Jones, Kennedy Shropshire, Adam Lee
Norcross: Charlie Hammock, Michael Obialor, Eeson Khoh
North Gwinnett: Jon Caiazzo, Nathan Lucas, Haley Zinninger
Parkview: Matthew Scott, Rebecca Juarez, Edward Seeley
Peachtree Ridge: Tyson Wilson, Ryan Ackovic, Hunter Kim
Wesleyan: Matthew Morse, Chris Izzo, Lance Humphries
