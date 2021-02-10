WDSC_0911.JPG

Archer's Wade Hipp, top, wrestles Buford's Gavin Pope in the 120-pound finals of Saturday's Gwinnett County Tournament at Mountain View.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently announced its January Wrestlers of the Month.

Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.The athletes recognized are as follows:

Archer: Antwan Verdell, Vernon Rogers, Wade Hipp

Berkmar: Daniel Elessa, Steven Quan, Christian Parra

Brookwood: Chris Garcia, Jordan Oldknow, Brian Wu

Buford: Tyler Henley, Nick Cambria, Dylan Bozoian

Dacula: Giovanni Ganthier, Alex Lele, Evan Petrella

Discovery: Jamarri Henry, Sidney Hesse, Corey Williams

Grayson: Justin Smith, Jayson Barber, Keano McDole

Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, Shayan Noorani, Hudson Higgins

Lanier: Cabe Doker, Camden Doker, Blake Gehrisch

Meadowcreek: Edgar Acosta

Mill Creek: Grant Turner, Banks Bitterman, Nic Bachmann

Mountain View: Armond Jones, Kennedy Shropshire, Adam Lee

Norcross: Charlie Hammock, Michael Obialor, Eeson Khoh

North Gwinnett: Jon Caiazzo, Nathan Lucas, Haley Zinninger

Parkview: Matthew Scott, Rebecca Juarez, Edward Seeley

Peachtree Ridge: Tyson Wilson, Ryan Ackovic, Hunter Kim

Wesleyan: Matthew Morse, Chris Izzo, Lance Humphries

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.