Gwinnett Takedown Club honors January's best in high school wrestling From Staff Reports Feb 7, 2022 Brookwood's Daniel Wu celebrates his victory in the 152-pound weight class at the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships. The Gwinnett Takedown Club honored the best in local high school wrestling from January with its team of the month, released Monday. The wrestlers selected for the honor are as follows: Archer: M.J. Maze, Alex Mincey, Tracy Wright Berkmar: Steven Lemus, Muhammad Saiki, Eliel Ruiz Brookwood: Daniel Wu, Jaheim Mills, Zakhir Keptchume Buford: Trelain Maddox, Rylan Ibold, Conor McCloskey Central Gwinnett: Stephanie Valiterra, Julio Cazares, Richard Canova Collins Hill: Leonardo Goodwin, Anwar Khaalik, Joshua Sigler Discovery: Jason Clark Duluth: Yusef Alvez-El, Skye Loonabon, River Thompson-Brown Grayson: Jermaine Smalls, Anthony Navarro, Matthew Kilgore Greater Atlanta Christian: Isaiah Pryor, Wyatt Davis, Ethan Rutland Lanier: Wyatt Andrews, Aiden Yi, Cooper Martin Mountain View: Elias Vermillion, Lisandro Valdez, Asher Lormis Norcross: Shakwan McKnight, Charlie Hammock, Jack Grogan North Gwinnett: Mason Urie, Logan Weaver, Max Indorf Parkview: Antoine Glasgow, Jason Snipes, Hayden Hucknall Peachtree Ridge: Celeste Welch, Benjamin Blair, Darian Simon South Gwinnett: Qaz McDonald, Nehemiah Walls, William Sanabria Wesleyan: Trent Debow, Broder Conley 