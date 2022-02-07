_S8Q1017.JPG
Brookwood's Daniel Wu celebrates his victory in the 152-pound weight class at the Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships.

 David McGregor

The Gwinnett Takedown Club honored the best in local high school wrestling from January with its team of the month, released Monday.

The wrestlers selected for the honor are as follows:

Archer: M.J. Maze, Alex Mincey, Tracy Wright

Berkmar: Steven Lemus, Muhammad Saiki, Eliel Ruiz

Brookwood: Daniel Wu, Jaheim Mills, Zakhir Keptchume

Buford: Trelain Maddox, Rylan Ibold, Conor McCloskey

Central Gwinnett: Stephanie Valiterra, Julio Cazares, Richard Canova

Collins Hill: Leonardo Goodwin, Anwar Khaalik, Joshua Sigler

Discovery: Jason Clark

Duluth: Yusef Alvez-El, Skye Loonabon, River Thompson-Brown

Grayson: Jermaine Smalls, Anthony Navarro, Matthew Kilgore

Greater Atlanta Christian: Isaiah Pryor, Wyatt Davis, Ethan Rutland

Lanier: Wyatt Andrews, Aiden Yi, Cooper Martin

Mountain View: Elias Vermillion, Lisandro Valdez, Asher Lormis

Norcross: Shakwan McKnight, Charlie Hammock, Jack Grogan

North Gwinnett: Mason Urie, Logan Weaver, Max Indorf

Parkview: Antoine Glasgow, Jason Snipes, Hayden Hucknall

Peachtree Ridge: Celeste Welch, Benjamin Blair, Darian Simon

South Gwinnett: Qaz McDonald, Nehemiah Walls, William Sanabria

Wesleyan: Trent Debow, Broder Conley

