The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently announced its December Wrestlers of the Month.
Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.
The athletes recognized are as follows:
Archer: Florin Myndresku, Marlon Douglas, Dominic Martinez
Brookwood: Evan Gonzalez, Kage Horner, Landen Moss
Buford: Gavin Pope, Talen Thompson, Grayson Santee
Dacula: Ethan Adcock, Semaj Best, Hunter Delvalle
Discovery: Wilmer Buruca, Eric Rodriguez, Turhan Benson
Grayson: Jayson Barber, Daniel Leiva, Fazal Farid
Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, James Clifton, Ben Clifton
Lanier: Blake Gehrisch, Camden Doler, Ed Sadler
Meadowcreek: Bryan Mendez, Jose Lopez, Carlos Sandoval
Mill Creek: Nic Bachmann, Nick Allen, Nico Prescott
Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston, Elias Vermillion, Owen Beam
North Gwinnett: Kiernan Sherwood, Andrew Pearce, Corbin Hood
Parkview: Edward Seeley, Jason Weido, Gabriel Bandy
Wesleyan: Tanner Bivins, Sam Schmitt, Eric Berry
