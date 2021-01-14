WDSC_0853.JPG

Buford’s Gavin Pope in the 120-pound finals of Saturday’s Gwinnett County Tournament at Mountain View.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently announced its December Wrestlers of the Month.

Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor.

The athletes recognized are as follows:

Archer: Florin Myndresku, Marlon Douglas, Dominic Martinez

Brookwood: Evan Gonzalez, Kage Horner, Landen Moss

Buford: Gavin Pope, Talen Thompson, Grayson Santee

Dacula: Ethan Adcock, Semaj Best, Hunter Delvalle

Discovery: Wilmer Buruca, Eric Rodriguez, Turhan Benson

Grayson: Jayson Barber, Daniel Leiva, Fazal Farid

Greater Atlanta Christian: Tyler Garrett, James Clifton, Ben Clifton

Lanier: Blake Gehrisch, Camden Doler, Ed Sadler

Meadowcreek: Bryan Mendez, Jose Lopez, Carlos Sandoval

Mill Creek: Nic Bachmann, Nick Allen, Nico Prescott

Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston, Elias Vermillion, Owen Beam

North Gwinnett: Kiernan Sherwood, Andrew Pearce, Corbin Hood

Parkview: Edward Seeley, Jason Weido, Gabriel Bandy

Wesleyan: Tanner Bivins, Sam Schmitt, Eric Berry

