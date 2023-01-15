DSC_0131.JPG

Archer's Max Hennebaul, left, wrestles Brookwood's Jacob Chan in the 106-pound finals of the Gwinnett County tournament at Parkview on Dec. 22, 2022.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for December, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season.

Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are:

