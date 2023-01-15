Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 3:07 am
Archer's Max Hennebaul, left, wrestles Brookwood's Jacob Chan in the 106-pound finals of the Gwinnett County tournament at Parkview on Dec. 22, 2022.
The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for December, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season.
Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are:
Archer: Max Hennebaul, Gavin Frierson, Christian Sumo
Brookwood: Landon Massey, K.J. Jett, Gilbert Balbuena
Buford: Maddox McArthur, Gavin Pope, Kieron McCormack
Central Gwinnett: Alexandra Guise, Colm Ellis, Jaden Marlin
Collins Hill: Dylan Stewart, Atticus Joseph, Michael Medrala
Dacula: Ethan Ross, Valeria Rivera Cozana, Ahmari Collins
Discovery: Tyler Chancellor, Keoki Laranang, Victor Gomez
Grayson: Mikai Brinson, Kevin Heath, Daemon Campbell
Greater Atlanta Christian: Grady Harsh, Timothy Mejias, Ethan Rutland
Meadowcreek: Elania Williams, Osualdo Salazar Martinez, Asaad Al-Rahman
Mountain View: Anderson Kesinger, Madisyn Love, Lisandro Valdez
Norcross: Brooke Madden, Charlie Hammock, Sha’Kwan McKnight
Parkview: James Colatosti, Jeshua Pastor-Quezada, Joseph Cox
Seckinger: Omary Tuwano, Zacariah Walker, Abby Gann
South Gwinnett: Dion Brown, Samuel McDaniel, Henrique Smith
Wesleyan: Trent DeBow, Jake Neu, Emory Cavin
