Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 11:07 am
Archer's Sam Rwibuka, top, works against Mill Creek's Aaron Garcia in the 285-pound class at the 2021-22 Gwinnett County Wrestling Championships.
The Gwinnett Takedown Club recently selected the wrestlers of the month for November, honoring the top performers from the first month of the high school season.
Each Gwinnett program had up to three wrestlers selected for the honor. Those athletes are as follows:
Archer: Sam Rwibuka, Dylan Frierson, Tracy Wright
Berkmar: David Boihung, Maggie Dang, Fevin Coleman
Brookwood: Jacob Chan, Michael Heath, Josiah James
Buford: D.J. Clarke, Grayson Santee, Ty Gentry
Central Gwinnett: Carlos Winthrop, Erin Henderson, Victor Wilder
Collins Hill: Josh Sigler, Elijah Stott, Anwar Khaalik
Grayson: Anthony Navarro, Jermaine Smalls, Dante Miller
Greater Atlanta Christian: Tristan Butler, Wyatt Davis, Elias Krebs
Mountain View: Ryan Rogers, Lex Hennebaul, James Mattson
North Gwinnett: Mason Urie, Robert Talley, Aiden de Wet
Parkview: Antoine Glasgow Jr., Kevin Julian, Angel Vizcarra Villalpondo
Seckinger: Hans Menakuntima, Jordan Oldknow, Anthony Vu
South Gwinnett: Dion Brown, Qaz McDonald, Caleb Landry
