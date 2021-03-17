DSC_4004.jpg

Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert, left, wrestles Camden’s Anthony Doyle in the 138 pound AAAAAAA state championship in Macon.

 Anthony Stalcup

Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert and North Gwinnett’s Dianna Holmes earned two of the top honors on the Gwinnett Takedown Club All-County Team, selected by the county’s coaches.

Gilbert was the Boys Wrestler of the Year, and Holmes was the Girls Wrestler of the Year after exceptional senior seasons. Both won their third state championship last season.

Buford was named Team of the Year and the Wolves’ Tom Beuglas was voted Coach of the Year after the program swept the Class AAAAA traditional and duals state titles.

The other top individual awards went to Peachtree Ridge’s Tre Horton as Assistant Coach of the Year, Berkmar’s Itzel Vega Acevado as the Matt Peddicord Award winner, Doug Oertley as the Randy Bortles Official of the Year Award winner and Craig Cothern as the Walt Hennebaul Person of the Year Award winner.

The other wrestlers honored by the club are as follows:

All-County Boys

First Team

106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford

113: Cabe Doker, Lanier

120: Wade Hipp, Archer

126: Tyler Henley, Buford

132: Nick Cambria, Buford

138: Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill

145: Florin Myndresku, Archer

152: Grayson Santee, Buford

160: Joey Bambinelli, Mill Creek

172: Armond Jones, Mountain View

182: Samuel Schmitt, Wesleyan

195: Landen Moss, Brookwood

220: Nathan Lucas, North Gwinnett

285: Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan

Second Team

106: Jacob Cox, Brookwood

113: Vernon Rogers, Archer

120: Gavin Pope, Buford

126: Grant Turner, Mill Creek

132: Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View

138: Tyler Garrett, GAC

145: Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View

152: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett

160: Talen Thompson, Buford

172: Aaron Riner, Buford

182: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill

195: Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek

220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge

285: Shakwan McKnight, Norcross

Honorable mention: Nic Bachmann, Mill Creek; Matthew Morse, Wesleyan; Adam Conley, Wesleyan; Trent DeBow, Wesleyan; Payton McKenie, Wesleyan; Brendan McIntosh, Wesleyan; Eric Berry, Wesleyan; Adam Lee, Mountain View; Sidney Hesse, Discovery; Dominic Martinez, Archer; Kam’ron Shannon-Likely, Archer; Dylan Bozoian, Buford; Jacob Downing, Buford; Aaron Kirkland, Buford; Michael Medrala, Collins Hill; Semaj Best, Dacula; Andrew Mettler, Norcross; Daniel Elessa, Berkmar; Matthew Scott, Parkview; Daniel Leiva, Grayson; Stanley Lal, Peachtree Ridge; James Clifton, GAC; Nate Mixon, GAC; Xavier Bentley, Brookwood; Josh Stephenson, North Gwinnett; Lester Jaimes, South Gwinnett; Amir Malik, South Gwinnett; Bryan Chan Mendez, Meadowcreek; Daniel Mejia, Duluth; Blake Gehrisch, Lanier

All-County Girls

102: Kennedy Shropshire, Mountain View

102: Haley Zinninger, North Gwinnett

112: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett

112: Alyssa Valdivia, Discovery

162: Rebecca Juarez, Parkview

197: Monserrat Nunez, Peachtree Ridge

225: Mikal Jones, Meadowcreek

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Wade Hipp

Berkmar: Christian Parra

Brookwood: Brian Wu

Buford: Talen Thompson

Collins Hill: Andrew Malooley

Dacula: Dallen Rawson

Discovery: Wilmer Buruca

Duluth: Myles Hall

GAC: Hudson Higgins

Grayson: Jayson Barber

Lanier: Camden Doker

Meadowcreek: Carlos Sandavol

Mill Creek: Grant Turner

Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston

Norcross: Eeson Khoh

North Gwinnett: Kiernan Sherwood

Parkview: Rebecca Juarez

Parkview: Timberly Peters

Peachtree Ridge: Joyce Lu

South Gwinnett: William Sanabria

Wesleyan: Brendan McIntosh

