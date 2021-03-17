Collins Hill’s Clint Gilbert and North Gwinnett’s Dianna Holmes earned two of the top honors on the Gwinnett Takedown Club All-County Team, selected by the county’s coaches.
Gilbert was the Boys Wrestler of the Year, and Holmes was the Girls Wrestler of the Year after exceptional senior seasons. Both won their third state championship last season.
Buford was named Team of the Year and the Wolves’ Tom Beuglas was voted Coach of the Year after the program swept the Class AAAAA traditional and duals state titles.
The other top individual awards went to Peachtree Ridge’s Tre Horton as Assistant Coach of the Year, Berkmar’s Itzel Vega Acevado as the Matt Peddicord Award winner, Doug Oertley as the Randy Bortles Official of the Year Award winner and Craig Cothern as the Walt Hennebaul Person of the Year Award winner.
The other wrestlers honored by the club are as follows:
All-County Boys
First Team
106 pounds: Rylan Ibold, Buford
113: Cabe Doker, Lanier
120: Wade Hipp, Archer
126: Tyler Henley, Buford
132: Nick Cambria, Buford
138: Clint Gilbert, Collins Hill
145: Florin Myndresku, Archer
152: Grayson Santee, Buford
160: Joey Bambinelli, Mill Creek
172: Armond Jones, Mountain View
182: Samuel Schmitt, Wesleyan
195: Landen Moss, Brookwood
220: Nathan Lucas, North Gwinnett
285: Tanner Bivins, Wesleyan
Second Team
106: Jacob Cox, Brookwood
113: Vernon Rogers, Archer
120: Gavin Pope, Buford
126: Grant Turner, Mill Creek
132: Lex Hennebaul, Mountain View
138: Tyler Garrett, GAC
145: Jordan Eccleston, Mountain View
152: Kiernan Sherwood, North Gwinnett
160: Talen Thompson, Buford
172: Aaron Riner, Buford
182: Richard Ransom, Collins Hill
195: Gavin Guerra, Mill Creek
220: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge
285: Shakwan McKnight, Norcross
Honorable mention: Nic Bachmann, Mill Creek; Matthew Morse, Wesleyan; Adam Conley, Wesleyan; Trent DeBow, Wesleyan; Payton McKenie, Wesleyan; Brendan McIntosh, Wesleyan; Eric Berry, Wesleyan; Adam Lee, Mountain View; Sidney Hesse, Discovery; Dominic Martinez, Archer; Kam’ron Shannon-Likely, Archer; Dylan Bozoian, Buford; Jacob Downing, Buford; Aaron Kirkland, Buford; Michael Medrala, Collins Hill; Semaj Best, Dacula; Andrew Mettler, Norcross; Daniel Elessa, Berkmar; Matthew Scott, Parkview; Daniel Leiva, Grayson; Stanley Lal, Peachtree Ridge; James Clifton, GAC; Nate Mixon, GAC; Xavier Bentley, Brookwood; Josh Stephenson, North Gwinnett; Lester Jaimes, South Gwinnett; Amir Malik, South Gwinnett; Bryan Chan Mendez, Meadowcreek; Daniel Mejia, Duluth; Blake Gehrisch, Lanier
All-County Girls
102: Kennedy Shropshire, Mountain View
102: Haley Zinninger, North Gwinnett
112: Dianna Holmes, North Gwinnett
112: Alyssa Valdivia, Discovery
162: Rebecca Juarez, Parkview
197: Monserrat Nunez, Peachtree Ridge
225: Mikal Jones, Meadowcreek
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Wade Hipp
Berkmar: Christian Parra
Brookwood: Brian Wu
Buford: Talen Thompson
Collins Hill: Andrew Malooley
Dacula: Dallen Rawson
Discovery: Wilmer Buruca
Duluth: Myles Hall
GAC: Hudson Higgins
Grayson: Jayson Barber
Lanier: Camden Doker
Meadowcreek: Carlos Sandavol
Mill Creek: Grant Turner
Mountain View: Jordan Eccleston
Norcross: Eeson Khoh
North Gwinnett: Kiernan Sherwood
Parkview: Rebecca Juarez
Parkview: Timberly Peters
Peachtree Ridge: Joyce Lu
South Gwinnett: William Sanabria
Wesleyan: Brendan McIntosh
