Gwinnett swimmers were at the forefront of another exceptional Birmingham-Southern season, even though it was cut short when the NCAA Division III Championships were called off by the coronavirus.
The Panthers won the Southern Athletic Association men’s and women’s championships again, giving their seniors four conference championships in four college seasons. That senior group included Gwinnett grads Becca Erwin of Duluth, Tristan Sumpter of Peachtree Ridge and Abby Swain of Archer. They were joined on the championship teams by fellow Gwinnett grads Driscoll Crabbe (Collins Hill), Maya Donaldson (Lanier) and Charlie Fountain (Parkview).
Erwin led the way with another decorated season that included SAA Swimmer of the Year honors — her third straight year claiming the honor as the league's best. She also was the SAA Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
The two-sport standout, who played four seasons of volleyball at Birmingham-Southern, won individual conference championships in the 100-yard freestyle, the 200 free and the 200 individual medley, in addition to competing on first- and second-place relay teams.
Her 200 IM time of 2 minutes, 2.60 seconds was a new SAA open and championship record, and destroyed the old school record of 2:07.11. Her 100 free (50.37) and 200 free (1:48.25) times broke her own SAA and school records.
Erwin earned Collegiate Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America All-American, making her a 10-time All-American in her career, despite having her final NCAA meet canceled. Heading to the NCAA meet, she was the top seed in the 200 free and the No. 2 seed in the 100 free, in addition to qualifying in the 500 free and with her 800 free relay.
Fountain and Sumter were first-team All-SAA selections, while Crabbe earned second-team acclaim.
Fountain won the conference championship in the 400 IM (4:02.98) and was runner-up in both the 500 free and the 1,650 free, capping a big freshman season at the college level. Sumpter swam on a first-place 800 free relay, and was fourth in the 500 free and the 400 IM.
Crabbe, a junior, was second in the 400 IM (4:04.46) and seventh in the 200 IM. In the women's meet, Swain was seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 200 IM, while Donaldson was 10th in the 400 IM and 15th in the 100 breast.
