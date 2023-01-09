Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 5:39 pm
Haley Griner
The Gwinnett County Swim and Dive Booster Club has announced its swimmers and divers of the month for December.
The club, which supports Gwinnett County Public Schools’ teams and athletes, honors one boy and one girl from each team for the recognition.
The December winners are as follows:
Archer: Abby Sow, Luke Frierson
Berkmar: Ashley Gavarrete-Pena, Oliver Quiroz-Ramirez
Brookwood: Nicole Amike, Noah Silvers
Central Gwinnett: Monica Chavez, Jamar Augustus
Collins Hill: Sheridan Hamilton, Eli Fleece
Dacula: Abigail Dibling, Jason Ballard
Discovery: Lucia Barrios, Emiliano Vazquez
Duluth: Yasmine Koster, Perry Westbrook
Grayson: Liza Jane Smith, Jibreel Stephen
Lanier: Haley Griner, Josh Richardson
Meadowcreek: Kimberly Meraz-Fuentez, Javier Hernandez
Mill Creek: Iris Ochoa, Cooper Wilhoit
Mountain View: Kate Jascomb, Patrick Do
Norcross: Emma Bishop, Jack Lantis
North Gwinnett: Morgan Lemmings, Miles Gravitt
Parkview: Lauren Hazelrigs, Ethan Kruger
Peachtree Ridge: Rakel Becraft, Toby Froerer
Seckinger: Elizabeth Lee, Daniel Stein
Shiloh: Mackenzie Cartwright, Preston Allen
South Gwinnett: Kerrington Ash, Cameron Miller
Two Norcross residents were arrested last week and charged with murder in the death of the Norcross man who was found dead near the doorway of his home last month. Click for more.IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 2-8
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.