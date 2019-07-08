SwimAtlanta standout Amanda Weir qualified for her sixth straight U.S. Olympic Trials with her performance in the 100-meter freestyle this past weekend.
The 33-year-old Brookwood grad posted a time of 55.93 seconds, qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. Next year’s Trials are June 21-28.
Weir first competed in the Trials in 2000, shortly after her graduation from Brookwood. The former world record-holder has made three U.S. Olympic teams and has won four Olympic medals, three silvers and a bronze.