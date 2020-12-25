Sydney_Walker.jpg

Sydney Walker

The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club recently announced its swimmer and divers of the month for November.

The list includes the top two performers, one boy and one girl, from each Gwinnett County Public Schools program. The honorees are as follows:

Archer: Luke Frierson, Anna Scull

Berkmar: Victor Nguyen, Daniella Barbosa

Brookwood: Graham Simmon, Katie Johnson

Central Gwinnett: Johnny Luu, Angie Baccino

Collins Hill: Nermin Mujkanovic, McKenzie Hamilton

Dacula: Ryan Kennedy, Sydney Majors

Discovery: Abhi Kottapalli, Abby Wenham

Duluth: Gabriel Ramirez-Urbina, Anna Tarpley

Grayson: Hayden Narey, Morgan Harriott

Lanier: Jahzay Harewood, Danielle Brockmeyer

Meadowcreek: William Lam, Andrea Rubio

Mill Creek: Daniel Roshka, Iris Ochoa

Mountain View: Sam Tennell, Corinne Kuiters

Norcross: Eddie Sinitsin, Ava Mei McMahon

North Gwinnett: Ethan Whiting, Sophie Gotschall

Parkview: Dylan Yin, Sydney Walker

Peachtree Ridge: Hayden Shelton, Emma Deyette

Shiloh: Preston Allen, Kijana George

South Gwinnett: Brennan Johnson, Ashley Dozier

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.