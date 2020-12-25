The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club recently announced its swimmer and divers of the month for November.
The list includes the top two performers, one boy and one girl, from each Gwinnett County Public Schools program. The honorees are as follows:
Archer: Luke Frierson, Anna Scull
Berkmar: Victor Nguyen, Daniella Barbosa
Brookwood: Graham Simmon, Katie Johnson
Central Gwinnett: Johnny Luu, Angie Baccino
Collins Hill: Nermin Mujkanovic, McKenzie Hamilton
Dacula: Ryan Kennedy, Sydney Majors
Discovery: Abhi Kottapalli, Abby Wenham
Duluth: Gabriel Ramirez-Urbina, Anna Tarpley
Grayson: Hayden Narey, Morgan Harriott
Lanier: Jahzay Harewood, Danielle Brockmeyer
Meadowcreek: William Lam, Andrea Rubio
Mill Creek: Daniel Roshka, Iris Ochoa
Mountain View: Sam Tennell, Corinne Kuiters
Norcross: Eddie Sinitsin, Ava Mei McMahon
North Gwinnett: Ethan Whiting, Sophie Gotschall
Parkview: Dylan Yin, Sydney Walker
Peachtree Ridge: Hayden Shelton, Emma Deyette
Shiloh: Preston Allen, Kijana George
South Gwinnett: Brennan Johnson, Ashley Dozier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.