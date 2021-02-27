The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club recently announced its list of swimmers and divers of the month for January.
Each Gwinnett County Public Schools program had one boy and one girl selected for the honor. Those award-winners are as follows:
Archer: Jalen Wright, Nathalia Muralles
Berkmar: Jual Harvey, Ashley Sanchez
Brookwood: Chris Scalzi, Gillian Lee
Central Gwinnett: Dino Lisinovic, Angie Baccino
Collins Hill: Caleb Harrell, Ramiyah Tubbs
Dacula: Ryan Smith, Mallory Horton
Discovery: Alondra Gonzalez-Reynoso, Shamar Thomas
Duluth: Jackson Avey, Amelia Hildebrand
Grayson: Dylan Tobin, Ashlyn Fuchs
Lanier: Jose Castro, Prielle Zafft
Meadowcreek: Armani Hernandez, Leslie Ferral Leandro
Mill Creek: Will Pierce, Mia Walters
Mountain View: Ethan Borst, Jenna Taylor
Norcross: Preston Lin, Catie Choate
North Gwinnett: Nick Stark, Emma Reiser
Peachtree Ridge: Max Pulliam, Emma Deyette
Parkview: Andy Zhu, Sarah Livingston
Shiloh: Marques Boyd, Christian Ward
South Gwinnett: Ethan Miller, Victoria Ward
