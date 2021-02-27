DSC_8663.jpg

North Gwinnett boys swimmers celebrate during the Gwinnett County Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the West Gwinnett Aquatic Center in Norcross.

 Will Fagan

The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club recently announced its list of swimmers and divers of the month for January.

Each Gwinnett County Public Schools program had one boy and one girl selected for the honor. Those award-winners are as follows:

Archer: Jalen Wright, Nathalia Muralles

Berkmar: Jual Harvey, Ashley Sanchez

Brookwood: Chris Scalzi, Gillian Lee

Central Gwinnett: Dino Lisinovic, Angie Baccino

Collins Hill: Caleb Harrell, Ramiyah Tubbs

Dacula: Ryan Smith, Mallory Horton

Discovery: Alondra Gonzalez-Reynoso, Shamar Thomas

Duluth: Jackson Avey, Amelia Hildebrand

Grayson: Dylan Tobin, Ashlyn Fuchs

Lanier: Jose Castro, Prielle Zafft

Meadowcreek: Armani Hernandez, Leslie Ferral Leandro

Mill Creek: Will Pierce, Mia Walters

Mountain View: Ethan Borst, Jenna Taylor

Norcross: Preston Lin, Catie Choate

North Gwinnett: Nick Stark, Emma Reiser

Peachtree Ridge: Max Pulliam, Emma Deyette

Parkview: Andy Zhu, Sarah Livingston

Shiloh: Marques Boyd, Christian Ward

South Gwinnett: Ethan Miller, Victoria Ward

