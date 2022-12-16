Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
Vivien Rothwell of Mill Creek during the 2020-21 Gwinnett County championship meet.
The Gwinnett County Swim and Dive Booster Club released its awards for November’s best in high school swimming and diving this week.
Each Gwinnett County Public Schools program had one boy and one girl selected as swimmer or diver of the month.
The honorees are as follows:
Archer: Sarah Sanchez, Andrew Schnupp
Berkmar: Nayeli Galindo, Bryan Nambo-Hernandez
Brookwood: Hailey Dopson, Baylor Stanton
Central Gwinnett: Dahu Yeo, Marcus Campbell
Collins Hill: Dominique Goodman, Ryan Coffee
Dacula: Natalie Anderson, Ryan Smith
Discovery: Meghana Kottapalli, Aidan Malkoc
Duluth: Sammie Harris, Gabe Washburn
Grayson: Lauren McCalla-Jones, Jaden Henry
Lanier: Jirah Dejesus-Diaz, Brian Choi
Meadowcreek: Madison Lee, Joshua Hernandez
Mill Creek: Vivien Rothwell, William Skidmore
Mountain View: Elise Tom, Jaden Le
Norcross: Mysha Dyba, Derek Mai
North Gwinnett: Ashley Morton, Dylan Duncan
Parkview: Makenna Carlton, Landon Plumlee
Peachtree Ridge: Maya Sandro, Hayden Shelton
Seckinger: Avery Bishop, Daniel So
Shiloh: Mackenzie Cartwright, Preston Allen
South Gwinnett: Mikayla Maynard, Jailon Backus
