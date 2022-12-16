ND4_6090.jpg

Vivien Rothwell of Mill Creek during the 2020-21 Gwinnett County championship meet.

 Will Fagan

The Gwinnett County Swim and Dive Booster Club released its awards for November’s best in high school swimming and diving this week.

Each Gwinnett County Public Schools program had one boy and one girl selected as swimmer or diver of the month.

