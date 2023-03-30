The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club honored the best from the 2022-23 high school season with a celebration Wednesday night at Peachtree Ridge High School.
The club, which supports Gwinnett County Public Schools programs, gave its top awards to Norcross’ Catie Choate as Girls Swimmer of the Year, North Gwinnett’s Tristan DenBrok as Boys Swimmer of the Year, Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers as Girls Diver of the Year and Peachtree Ridge’s Hayden Shelton as Boys Diver of the Year.
Archer’s Michele Broeg and Susan Ethridge were recognized as Girls Swim Coaches of the Year, while the Boys Swim Coaches of the Year went to Duluth’s Jim Reason, Kailyn Dunn, Amanda Suarez and Joseph Portillo. Sydney Partlow was named Dive Coach of the Year.
Former Olympic swimmer Helmut Levy was featured speaker for the celebration, which also included special recognition for two longtime Gwinnett head coaches who are retiring, Peachtree Ridge’s Jeremy Laird and Duluth’s Jim Reason.
Other awards from the event are as follows:
Automatic All-American
Brookwood: Hailey Dopson (100 backstroke), Kyler Heffner (500 freestyle), Nolan Patterson (400 freestyle relay), Baylor Stanton (400 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley), Harrison Wright (400 freestyle relay)
Norcross: Catie Choate (100 backstroke, 200 individual medley)
North Gwinnett: Blake Burnley (400 freestyle relay), Tristan DenBrok (200 freeestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay), Nathan Han (400 freestyle relay), Emma Reiser (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Eli Wilson (400 freestyle relay)
All-American Consideration
Brookwood: Nicole Amike (200 medley relay), Hayden Britt (200 medley relay), Hailey Dopson (200 medley relay), Kyler Heffner (200 freestyle, 200 medley relay), Max Inlow (200 medley relay), Nolan Patterson (50 freestyle, 200 medley relay), Baylor Stanton (200 medley relay), Mary Kate Weitzel (200 medley relay)
North Gwinnett: Blake Burnley (100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Tristan DenBrok (200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Nathan Han (200 freestyle relay), Morgan Jenny (200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Avery Joo (200 medley relay), Phillip Lim (200 freestyle relay), Ashley Morton (100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Logan Reinhold (200 medley relay), Jayla Thompson (200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Jamison Tiller (200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay)
Parkview: Nikolas Beeney (200 freestyle relay), Jack Dunbar (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Russell Hart (100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Landon Plumlee (200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay), Jeffery Xu (200 medley relay)
All-American Divers
Luke Frierson, Archer
Chloe Brothers, Brookwood
Leah McCarthy, Mill Creek
Hayden Shelton, Peachtree Ridge
County All-Stars (top five performer at county meet)
Archer: Luke Frierson, Andrew Schnupp
Brookwood: Nicole Amike, Hayden Britt, Mackenzie Britt, Chloe Brothers, Margaret Cohen, Addison Curtis, Bryce Dopson, Hailey Dopson, Malcolm Frandsen, Emma Greene, Sophie Hamilton, Kyler Heffner, Max Inlow, Kate Johnson, Thien Nguyen, Nolan Patterson, Lillian Petersen, Cameron Pritchett, Brandon Shepard, Noah Silvers, Baylor Stanton, Mary Kate Weitzel, Harrison Wright
Collins Hill: Maria Fitzsimmons, Dominique Goodman
Dacula: Jason Ballard
Duluth: Camden Agustin, Mason Leatherberry, Nathan Shepherd, Anna Tarpley, Gabe Washburn, Perry Westbrook
Lanier: Prielle Zafft
Mill Creek: Boris Basic, Marlee Carmichael, Adelaine Dunnington, Aubrey Harper, Emily Johnson, Caleb Jolly, Leah McCarthy, Iris Ochoa, Vivien Rothwell, Allison Shin, Will Skidmore, Grace Smith, Cooper Wilhoit
Mountain View: Charlotte Thompson
Norcross: Bella Andrean, Charlie Boalch, Noah Brown, Catie Choate, Matthew Duchon, Claire Fass, Katie Hammock, Kahlan Minton, Christopher Nilsson, Josh Taylor
North Gwinnett: Blake Burnley, Tucker Callis, Tristan DenBrok, Zach Eaker, Chase Gravitt, Miles Gravitt, Nathan Han, McKenzie Jenny, Morgan Jenny, Avery Joo, Morgan Lemmings, Phillip Lim, Ashley Morton, Carter Obermeyer, Logan Reinhold, Emma Reiser, Ethan Reiser, Mia Soelling, Lauren Taylor, Jayla Thompson, Jamison Tiller, Eli Wilson
Parkview: Emily Atkins, Nikolas Beeney, Zara Boyer, Makenna Carlton, Isabella DeLeon, Quynh Diep, Jack Dunbar, David Duong, Russell Hart, Wyatt Hinson, Hannah-Claire Jowers, Ethan Kruger, Landon Plumlee, Jeffery Xu
Peachtree Ridge: Matt Adams, Zeeyan Alidina, Rakel Becraft, Audric Cheon, Dawson Ladd, Hannah Sakaris, Hayden Shelton, Catherine Streeter, Brandon Tang
All-State Team
First Team
Hailey Dopson, Brookwood; Kyler Heffner, Brookwood; Nolan Patterson, Brookwood; Noah Silvers, Brookwood; Baylor Stanton, Brookwood; Harrison Wright, Brookwood; Catie Choate, Norcross; Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett; Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett; Nathan Han, North Gwinnett; Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett; Avery Joo, North Gwinnett; Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett; Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett; Jayla Thompson, North Gwinnett; Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett; Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett; Nikolas Beeney, Parkview; Jack Dunbar, Parkview; Russell Hart, Parkview; Landon Plumlee, Parkview
Second Team
Andrew Schnupp, Archer; Nicole Amike, Brookwood; Hayden Britt, Brookwood; Chloe Brothers, Brookwood; Emma Greene, Brookwood; Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood; Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood; Prielle Zafft, Lanier; Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek; Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek; Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View; Jordan Bock, North Gwinnett; McKenzie Jenny, North Gwinnett; Jeffery Xu, Parkview
Third Team
Kate Johnson, Brookwood; Dino Lisinovic, Dacula; Emily Johnson, Mill Creek; Leah McCarthy, Mill Creek; Will Skidmore, Mill Creek; Grace Smith, Mill Creek, Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett; Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett; Hannah-Claire Jowers, Parkview
Honorable Mention
Luke Frierson, Archer; Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood; Lindsey Diehl, Brookwood; Lillian Peterson, Brookwood; Brandon Shepard, Brookwood; Claire Fass, Norcross; Katie Hammock, Norcross; Kahlan Minton, Norcross; Hayden Shelton, Peachtree Ridge
Outstanding Senior Award
Archer: Sydney Addison, Andrew Schnupp
Berkmar: Madisen Towler, Alexander Diaz Hernandez
Brookwood: Mary Kate Weitzel, Harrison Wright
Central Gwinnett: Camila Calles-Rodriguez
Collins Hill: Dominique Goodman, Declan McMahon
Dacula: Ryan Smith
Discovery: Meghana Kottapalli, Mark Monzer
Duluth: Nora Laskey, Nathan Shepherd
Grayson: Nia Fraser, Jibreel Stephen
Lanier: Danielle Brockmeyer, Hunter Orr
Meadowcreek: Kimberly Meraz-Fuentez, William Lam
Mill Creek: Vivien Rothwell, Will Skidmore
Mountain View: Charlotte Thompson, Anderson Davis
Norcross: Catie Choate, Christopher Nilsson
North Gwinnett: Morgan Jenny, Tristan DenBrok
Parkview: Makenna Carlton, Jack Dunbar
Peachtree Ridge: Catherine Streeter, Zeeyan Alidina
Seckinger: Kathy Herrera, Geo Coello-Lemus
Shiloh: Mackenzie Cartwright
South Gwinnett: Mikayla Maynard, Dwight Robinson
Gwinnett Diving Awards
Bogan Park/Kerr
Most Improved: Sebastian Codrescu, Seckinger
Coach’s Award: Courtney Makowsky, Lanier
Collins Hill/Bennett, Krimm
Most Improved: Joshua Heaton, Archer
Coach’s Award: Jason Ballard, Dacula
Mountain Park/Celidon
Most Improved: William Ellison, Parkview
Coach’s Award: Lauren Hazelrigs, Parkview
Mountain Park/Koschella
Most Improved: Annah Rose Fenchak, Brookwood
Coach’s Award: Ethan Walker, Brookwood
West Gwinnett/Albanese
Most Improved: Riley Lindenmayer, Peachtree Ridge
Coach’s Award: Morgan Lemmings, North Gwinnett
West Gwinnett/Partlow
Most Improved: Madison Lee, Meadowcreek
Coach’s Award: Yasmine Koster, Duluth
All-County Senior Academic Team
Archer: Jazmine Arce-Solis, Colson Bruce, Luke Frierson, Evan McCarty, Andrew Schnupp
Berkmar: William Bennett, Yolibeth Contreras, Alexander Diaz Hernandez, Gretel Flores, Ashley Gavarette-Pena, Edwin Morales-Dimas, Bryan Nimbo-Hernandez, Steven Nguyen, Mariela Ruiz-Hernandez, Camilo Servin, Kelly Villafranca Arellano
Brookwood: Hayden Britt, Lindsey Diehl, Adam Dockstader, Bryce Dopson, Grady Freeman, Maci Kardatzke, Jillian Rovie, Brandon Shepard, Mary Kate Weitzl, Harrison Wright
Central Gwinnett: Camilla Calles-Rodriguez
Collins Hill: Meg Bridge, Sarah Fitzsimmons, Dominique Goodman, Kaitlin Kahren, Sofia Lara, Declan McMahon, Kaylee Shay
Dacula: Rachel Ferreras, Dallen Rawson
Discovery: Meghana Kottapalli, Jerusha Titus
Duluth: Ben Barnhill, Lea Bonilla-Gomez, Olivia Furgiuele, Yasmine Koster, Nora Laskey, Kaitlyn Park, McKenzie Polzin, Bryce Routly, Nathan Shepherd, Rachel Soesanto, Logan Vladick, Perry Westbrook
Grayson: Seneca Fisher, Nia Fraser, Ashlyn Fuchs, Helina Gerum, Jaden Henry, Laila Noel, Emma Roosa, Zayna Sampson, Riley Schoen, Jibreel Stephen
Lanier: Adam Beaumont, Danielle Brockmeyer, Lillian Cumbie, Andrew Graham, Victoria Hicks, Courtney Makowsky, Hunter Orr, Trinity Vidal
Meadowcreek: Amy Centeno, Kevin Hernandez, William Lam, Kimberly Meraz-Fuentez, Shanik Vasquez
Mill Creek: Boris Basic, Audrey Harper, Alina Inthavong, Autumn Newton, Teresa Rodrigues, Vivien Rothwell, Lydia Schwab, Will Skidmore, Curtis Thompson, Cooper Wilhoit, Brayden Williams
Mountain View: Sonia Chacko, Eric Constantin, Anderson Davis, Jack Pickens, Charlotte Thompson
Norcross: Bella Andrean, Catie Choate, Camden Fearn, Katie Hammock, Jack Lantis, Madeline Lesko, Derek Mai, Christopher Nilsson, Elena Padoan, Landon Shell, Anne Marie Thomas
North Gwinnett: Blake Burnley, Tucker Callis, Stephanie Clever, Tristan DenBrok, Anna Freeman, Abigail Gawlak, Nathan Han, Morgan Jenny, Morgan Lemmings, Phillip Lim, Margeaux Luzier, Evan Osborne, Ethan Reiser, Riley Robertson, Ethan Swain, Adam Swink, Lauren Taylor
Parkview: Makenna Carlton, Jack Dunbar, Russell Hart, Lauren Hazelrigs, Ethan Kruger, Michael Ney, Landon Plumlee, Azalea Thomas
Peachtree Ridge: Zeeyan Alidina, Audric Cheon, Rachel Froerer, Lucille Glass, A.J. Gonzalez, Ava Kazemzadeh, Brody Schroeder, Brandon Tang, Jessica Torres
Seckinger: Geo Coello-Lemus, Nikhil Patel
Shiloh: Mackenzie Cartwright
South Gwinnett: Jailon Backus, Hanna Ibre
Honorary Athletes
Berkmar: Olivia Walters
Norcross: Max Bartholomai
North Gwinnett: Tyler Tallent
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club's season-ending celebration at Peachtree Ridge High School on March 29, 2023. (Photos: Katie's Images) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club's Season-Ending Celebration, Gallery 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.