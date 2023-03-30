The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club honored the best from the 2022-23 high school season with a celebration Wednesday night at Peachtree Ridge High School.

The club, which supports Gwinnett County Public Schools programs, gave its top awards to Norcross’ Catie Choate as Girls Swimmer of the Year, North Gwinnett’s Tristan DenBrok as Boys Swimmer of the Year, Brookwood’s Chloe Brothers as Girls Diver of the Year and Peachtree Ridge’s Hayden Shelton as Boys Diver of the Year.

