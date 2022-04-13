The Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club honored the best from the 2021-22 high school season with a celebration Tuesday night at Mountain View High School.
The top awards went to Norcross’ Catie Choate as Girls Swimmer of the Year, North Gwinnett’s Tristan DenBrok as Boys Swimmer of the Year, Mill Creek’s Leah McCarthy as Girls Diver of the Year and Mountain View’s Sam Tennell as Boys Diver of the Year.
The Boys Coach of the Year honor went to the Parkview staff of Eric Brown, Gary Petmecky, Cathy Ruffing, Nathan Lancaster and Cherrie Broome. The Girls Coach of the Year award went to the Duluth staff of Jim Reason, David Curlette, Willie Hildebrand and Kailyn Dunn.
The Dive Coach of the Year was George Ranney.
Other awards from the event are as follows:
All-American
Noah Richardson, Lanier (All-American Consideration, 100 breaststroke)
Catie Choate, Norcross (Automatic All-American, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly)
Preston Lin, Norcross (Automatic All-American, 100 breaststroke)
Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 400 freestyle relay)
Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett (Automatic All-American, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay)
Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett (All-American Consideration, 400 freestyle relay)
Jack Dunbar, Parkview (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Joshua Kim, Parkview (Automatic All-American, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Tyler Wooldridge, Parkview (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Andy Zhu, Parkview (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Nathan Conn, Peachtree Ridge (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Max Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay)
Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, All-American Consideration, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Devesh Sukirya, Peachtree Ridge (Automatic All-American, 200 freestyle relay)
Charles Tu, Peachtree Ridge (Automatic All-American, 200 medley relay)
NFHS Honor Roll
Catie Choate, Norcross (100 backstroke)
Preston Lin, Norcross (100 breaststroke)
Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Jack Dunbar, Parkview (200 medley relay)
Joshua Kim, Parkview (200 medley relay)
Tyler Wooldridge, Parkview (200 medley relay)
Andy Zhu, Parkview (200 medley relay)
Nathan Conn, Peachtree Ridge (200 medley relay)
Max Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge (200 medley relay)
Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge (200 medley relay)
Charles Tu, Peachtree Ridge (200 medley relay)
All-State Teams
First Team
Kyler Heffner, Brookwood; Jordan Hildebrand, Mill Creek; Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek; Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek; Sydney Tashlein, Mill Creek; Catie Choate, Norcross; Preston Lin, Norcross; Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett; Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett; Morgan Jenny, North Gwinnett; Phillip Lim, North Gwinnett; Ashley Morton, North Gwinnett; Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett; Jamison Tiller, North Gwinnett; Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett; Jack Dunbar, Parkview, Joshua Kim, Parkview; Tyler Wooldridge, Parkview; Andy Zhu, Parkview; Nathan Conn, Peachtree Ridge; Max Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge; Tyler Schroeder, Peachtree Ridge; Devesh Sukirya, Peachtree Ridge; Charles Tu, Peachtree Ridge
Second Team
Hayden Britt, Brookwood; Chloe Brothers, Brookwood; Hanna Burke, Brookwood; Bryce Dopson, Brookwood; Hailey Dopson, Brookwood; Matthew Scalzi, Brookwood; Brandon Shepard, Brookwood; Graham Simmon, Brookwood; Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood; Jayla Thompson, Collins Hill; Lindsay Stevens, Dacula; Noah Richardson, Lanier; Daniel Roshka, Mill Creek; Will Skidmore, Mill Creek; Anna Smith, Mill Creek; Grace Smith, Mill Creek; Tristen Thompson, Mill Creek; Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View; Russell Hart, Parkview; Thomas Wooldridge, Parkview
Third Team
Margaret Cohen, Brookwood; Lindsey Diehl, Brookwood; Emma Greene, Brookwood; Cameron Dukat, Duluth; Amelia Hildebrand, Duluth; Keegan Privett, Mill Creek; Cooper Wilhoit, Mill Creek; Sam Tennell, Mountain View; Justin Alexander, North Gwinnett; Jordan Bock, North Gwinnett; Emma Cooley, North Gwinnett; Sophie Gotschall, North Gwinnett; Nathan Han, North Gwinnett; Logan Reinhold, North Gwinnett; Rylan Surber Paz, North Gwinnett
Honorable Mention
Sofie Rees, Brookwood; Harrison Wright, Brookwood; Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill; Sarah Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill; Mackenzie Hamilton, Collins Hill; Leah McCarthy, Mill Creek; Jenna Taylor, Mountain View; Noah Brown, Norcross; Emma Fass, Norcross; Wyatt Kryski, Norcross; Christopher Nilsson, Norcross; Ethan Reiser, North Gwinnett; Emily Atkins, Parkview; Isabella De Leon, Parkview; Hannah-Claire Jowers, Parkview; Issac Saenz, Parkview; Annabelle Sears, Parkview; Jeffery Xu, Parkview; Nikoletta Holt, Peachtree Ridge; Hayden Shelton, Peachtree Ridge
County All-Stars
Archer: Luke Frierson, Andrew Schnupp
Brookwood: Hayden Britt, Chloe Brothers, Hanna Burke, Margaret Cohen, Addison Curtis, Daniel Dang, Kristen Davis, Nadia Davis, Lindsey Diehl, Bryce Dopson, Hailey Dopson, Emma Greene, Kyler Heffner, Kate Johnson, Nolan Patterson, Matthew Scalzi, Brandon Shepard, Noah Silvers, Graham Simmon, Mary Kate Weitzel, Harrison Wright
Collins Hill: Meg Bridge; Maria Fitzsimmons, Sarah Fitzsimmons, Dominique Goodman, Mackenzie Hamilton, Reyna Neal, Jayla Thompson
Dacula: Lindsay Stevens
Duluth: Jackson Avey, Cameron Dukat, Amelia Hildebrand, Emily Killian, Parker Reason, Nathan Shepherd, Baden Stewart, Anna Tarpley, Perry Westbrook
Lanier: Noah Richardson
Mill Creek: Jordan Hildebrand, Leah McCarthy, Iris Ochoa, Keegan Privett, Daniel Roshka, Vivien Rothwell, Will Skidmore, Anna Smith, Grace Smith, Sydney Tashlein, Tristen Thompson, Cooper Wilhoit
Mountain View: Jenna Taylor, Sam Tennell, Charlotte Thompson
Norcross: Noah Brown, Catie Choate, Sean Disco, Claire Fass, Emma Fass, Wyatt Kryski, Preston Lin, Kahlan Minton, Christopher Nilsson
North Gwinnett: Justin Alexander, Jordan Bock, Blake Burnley, Emma Cooley, Tristan DenBrok, Zach Eaker, Nathan Han, Morgan Jenny, Phillip Lim, Ashley Morton, Brooke Postell, Logan Reinhold, Emma Reiser, Ethan Reiser, Rylan Surber Paz, Lauren Taylor, Jamison Tiller, Eli Wilson
Parkview: Jack Dunbar, Thomas Forbes, Russell Hart, Joshua Kim, Haven Maruyama, Isaac Saenz, Thomas Wooldridge, Tyler Wooldridge, Jeffery Xu, Andy Zhu
Peachtree Ridge: Jessica Allibone, Nathan Conn, Baylyn Dyer, Nikoletta Holt, Max Pulliam, Tyler Schroeder, Hayden Shelton, Catherine Streeter, Devesh Sukirya, Charles Tu
Outstanding Senior Award
Archer: Jake Abney, Anna Scull
Berkmar: Jason Ho, Abagail Towler
Brookwood: Lilian Nguyen, Will Smith
Central Gwinnett: Laurie Conde-Rodriguez
Collins Hill: Tyler Bulot, Mackenzie Hamilton
Dacula: Ryan Kennedy, Lindsay Stevens
Discovery: Litzy Flores, Andres Magallon
Duluth: Jackson Avey, Cameron Dukat, Amelia Hildebrand
Grayson: Drew-Ann Britton, Hayden Narey
Lanier: Madison Dorris, Noah Richardson
Meadowcreek: Pedro Meraz-Fuentes, Andrea Rubio
Mill Creek: Jordan Hildebrand, Daniel Roshka
Mountain View: Elizabeth Grow, Sam Ruona
Norcross: Emma Fass, Preston Lin
North Gwinnett: Brooke Postell, Rylan Suber Paz
Parkview: Grace Littrell, Andy Zhu
Peachtree Ridge: Jessica Allibone, Tyler Schroeder
South Gwinnett: Lily Cahill, Brennan Johnson
County Diving Awards
Bogan Park Pool
MVP: Katherine Jascomb, Mountain View
Coach’s Award: Prielle Zafft, Lanier
Collins Hill Pool
MVP: Luke Frierson, Archer
Coach’s Award: Dominique Goodman, Collins Hill
Mountain Park Pool
MVP: Thomas Forbes, Parkview; Nadia Davis, Brookwood
Most Improved: Lauren Hazelrigs, Parkview; Roshae Tracey, Brookwood
West Gwinnett Pool
MVP: Morgan Lemmings, North Gwinnett; Harrison Green, Norcross
Coach’s Award: Jason Ho, Berkmar; Yasmine Koster, Duluth
All-County Senior Academic Team
Archer: Jake Abney, Madison Campbell, Christian Drummer, Jackie Ferreira, Kathleen Patterson, Joey Pavlich, Anna Scull, Sydney Selin
Berkmar: Jason Ho, Melissa Lopez-Zamarripa, Emily Mendez, Ashley Murillo-Levia, Victor Nguyen, Kamari Pickens, Yessica Rios-Vaquera, Donovan Salinas, Abagail Towler, Lily Troung, Nancy Ventura-Chavez
Brookwood: Rashmika Babwani, Hanna Burke, Nadia Davis, Devlin Day, Liam Furman, Dora Lee, Blake McCluggage, Ishaan Nasser, Lilian Nguyen, Sofie Rees
Central Gwinnett: Fabian Bonilla, Laurie Conde-Rodriguez, Jasmine Crutchfield, Trinity Wilson
Collins Hill: Tyler Bulot, Charlotte Fellows, Matthew Fellows, Amara Forringer, Mackenzie Hamilton, Ethan Manotas, Ciriah Torrez
Dacula: Lindsay Stevens
Discovery: Litzy Flores
Duluth: Jackson Avey, Dylan Bennett, Emma Dahklke-Baumann, Annie Do, Cameron Dukat, Sky Giberson, Nathan Hamilton, Shelby Hardin, Amelia Hildebrand, Emily Killian, Damian Kwon, Zachary Leatherberry, John Lee, Rocky Middleton, Tony Nguyen, Hadiya Pinchinat, Jacob Portillo, Evana Sharma, Baden Stewart
Grayson: Brigett Bravo, Drew-Ann Britton, Joyce James, Kayla Marx, Hayden Narey, Kathleen Tran, Laurel Upchurch
Lanier: Nathan Donaldson, Madison Dorris, Autumn Garreau, Erica Geist, Joey Graham, Jahzay Harewood, Kelsi Renuart, Noah Richardson, Sophia Sampona
Meadowcreek: Maria Martinez, Pedro Meraz-Fuentez, Lesly Montoya, Eric Nguyen
Mill Creek: Amelia Battle, Emily Carter, Michelle Gawyrs, Elizabeth Haag, Jordan Hildebrand, Faby Pena Damoni, Daniel Roshka, Anna Smith, Sydney Tashlein, Tristen Thompson
Mountain View: Anniyah Ali, Elijah Bentley, Nicholas Ghidu, Elizabeth Grow, Brandon Randall, Sam Ruona, Jenna Taylor, Alec Tom, Erin Yoon
Norcross: George Arendale, Ethan Brown, Kenley Diaz, Sean Disco, Emma Fass, Mimi Januzelli, Ellie Johnson, Wyatt Kryski, Preston Lin, Henry Sapough, Quinn Skurpski, Zachary Susskind, Matt Taylor
North Gwinnett: Emma Cooley, Shawn Deedy, Alexander Forrand, Sophie Gotschall, Joseph Luzier, Luke Nellis, Esther Otoighile, Ethan Park, Isaiah Park, Olive Porter, Brooke Postell, Rylan Suber Paz, Brandon Swain, Lonnie White
Parkview: John Byrne, Thomas Forbes, Joshua Hughes, Joshua Kim, Mikayla Klerk, Grace Littrell, Haven Maruyama, Gabriella McCord, William Nguyen, Kara Robinett, Janise Waithe, Zoe Wilson, Andy Zhong, Andy Zhu
Peachtree Ridge: Jessica Allibone, Carly Castro, Baylyn Dyer, Andrea Fairchild, Libby Gowen, Nikoletta Holt, Dennis Kovacevic, Jack Lovejoy, Rhea Manani, Addison Neel, Lauren Pak, Max Pulliam, Cade Raker, Elizabeth Robison, Tyler Schroeder, Lia Shiffino Vargas, Hannah Smith, Lucas Smith, Devesh Sukirya, Ryan Tran, Charles Tu, Ben Zielinski
South Gwinnett: Malik Clarke, Brennan Johnson
Honorary Athlete Award
Berkmar: Paola Aguirre
Norcross: Max Bartholomai
North Gwinnett: Tyler Tallent
