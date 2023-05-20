MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gwinnett Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th inning on Saturday night at AutoZone Park, but the Memphis Redbirds scored three in the bottom of the 10th for a walk-off 3-1 victory.
Matt Koperniak’s two-run home run to left-center ended the contest and Gwinnett’s four-game winning streak.
Neither team was able to break through over the first nine innings. Gwinnett (19-24) ended the drought in the top of the 10th as Joshua Fuentes lifted a sacrifice fly scoring Daniel Robertson for a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the 10th, Tanner Gordon yielded a game-tying RBI single to Errol Robinson and Koperniak’s 403-foot blast to the bullpen in left-center.
Despite taking the loss, Gordon (L, 0-2) was solid in relief, allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits while striking out four over 5.2 innings. Starter Dylan Dodd scattered three hits over 4.0 scoreless innings and struck out two. Robertson (2-for-4, run) and Eli White (2-for-5) had four of the Stripers’ seven hits. For Memphis (25-19), Koperniak went 1-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs. Jake Walsh (W, 2-0) got the win despite allowing an unearned run over 1.0 inning.
Yolmer Sanchez extended his on-base streak to a team-best 18 games, going 1-for-4. Hendrik Clementina doubled to finish 1-for-4, giving him hits in all eight games with Gwinnett this year. The walk-off loss was the Stripers’ first this season, dropping their record in last-at-bat decisions to 4-5.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Allan Winans (2-2, 3.43 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Dakota Hudson (1-1, 5.40 ERA) for the Redbirds.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.