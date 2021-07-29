MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and force extra innings, but fell to the Memphis Redbirds 8-7 in 11 innings at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.
The loss snaps Gwinnett’s six-game winning streak.
After Seth Elledge (W, 1-1) kept Gwinnett (38-36) from scoring in the top of the 11th inning, Evan Mendoza hit a ground ball to left field off Dylan Lee (L, 3-1) that scored Scott Hurst and gave Memphis a walk-off victory to even the series at 1-1.
Gwinnett's Alex Jackson hit two homers, a two-run blast (10) in the seventh and a ninth-inning solo shot (11), both off Matthew Liberatore. Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-out, two-run homer (3) to left field in the ninth to tie the contest at 6-6. Travis Demeritte gave Gwinnett a 7-6 lead with an RBI single in the 10th inning before Memphis knotted it back up in the bottom half. Juan Yepez homered twice to lead Memphis with three RBIs.
Jackson has three multi-homer games this season, also hitting three homers on May 27 vs. Memphis and two on July 2 at Durham. Seven of Jackson’s 11 home runs for Gwinnett this season have come against the Redbirds. Sean Kazmar Jr. tallied his 1,000th career Triple-A hit with a single to left field in the ninth. The Stripers are now 9-8 in games decided in the last at-bat and 4-5 in extra innings this season.
Gwinnett returns to action Thursday at Memphis for an 8:10 p.m. game at AutoZone Park. RHP Jose Rodriguez (1-2, 6.91 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 2.93 ERA) for the Redbirds.
