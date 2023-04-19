Stripers deluxe logo.jpg

PAPILLION, Neb. — Beau Burrows tossed five, two-run innings, Forrest Wall and Nick Solak each homered and the Gwinnett Stripers earned consecutive wins for the first time this season with a 6-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Wall made an immediate impact in the game’s first at-bat for the second straight day, blasting a solo home run (2) to right-center field for a 1-0 lead. Omaha (7-8) tied it on a solo shot from Nick Pratto (1) in the second, but Gwinnett (4-12) quickly responded in the third as Joe Dunand doubled and scored on a single by Hendrik Clementina.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.