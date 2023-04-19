PAPILLION, Neb. — Beau Burrows tossed five, two-run innings, Forrest Wall and Nick Solak each homered and the Gwinnett Stripers earned consecutive wins for the first time this season with a 6-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.
Wall made an immediate impact in the game’s first at-bat for the second straight day, blasting a solo home run (2) to right-center field for a 1-0 lead. Omaha (7-8) tied it on a solo shot from Nick Pratto (1) in the second, but Gwinnett (4-12) quickly responded in the third as Joe Dunand doubled and scored on a single by Hendrik Clementina.
Solak, in his first game with the Stripers, cracked a solo clout (1) to deep left in the eighth to extend a 3-2 lead to 4-2, and Dunand legged out a two-run infield single to make it 6-2 in the ninth.
Burrows (W, 1-0) became the first Stripers starting pitcher to notch a win in 2023 as he allowed just two solo homers over five innings. Relievers Joe Harvey (H, 1), Roddery Muñoz (H, 1), and Kyle Wilcox combined on four, one-hit frames to finish the win. Dunand (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Braden Shewmake (2-for-4, double, stolen base) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Pratto and Logan Porter both homered for Omaha.
Burrows, Solak, Harvey, and Wilcox all made their Stripers debuts, raising Gwinnett’s total number of players to 43 through just 16 games. Wall tallied Gwinnett’s third leadoff homer of the year, extending his on-base streak to a team-best 10 games. The Stripers have won back-to-back games for the first time since September 25-26, 2022.
Gwinnett and Omaha play again Thursday at 7:35 p.m. at Werner Park. Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Max Castillo (0-2, 7.27 ERA) for the Storm Chasers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.