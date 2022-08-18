LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers scored in each of the first three innings as they downed the Memphis Redbirds 5-1 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (56-58) picked up a season-high fifth consecutive win with the triumph.
Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second, Delino DeShields Jr. looped a soft fly ball past Memphis second baseman Cory Spangenberg to score Greyson Jenista from second and give the Stripers a 2-1 advantage. Tyler White added insurance with sacrifice flies scoring Hernan Perez in both the third and fifth innings. Rylan Bannon capped the scoring with an RBI double in the seventh.
White drove in three runs over four plate appearances (0-for-1, 2 sac flies, walk). DeShields (2-for-4, RBI) and Perez (2-for-4, 2 runs, stolen base) each had multi-hit nights. Kyle Muller (W, 6-6) delivered a quality outing, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball and striking out four. Clint Coulter drove in the Redbirds' sole run.
DeShields pushed his on-base streak to a team-best 14 games. He's slashing .275/.413/.333 over the span. Over his last 14 games, Perez is hitting .345 (19-for-55) with an .846 OPS.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Ian Anderson (NR), after being sent to Triple-A by the Atlanta Braves, will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Redbirds.
Michael Harris II drove in the go-ahead run with a seeing-eye double in the seventh inning to send the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday. Click for more.
