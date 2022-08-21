LAWRENCEVILLE — Hendrik Clementina mashed a grand slam to back up Mike Soroka's rehab start, and Hernan Perez lined four hits as the Gwinnett Stripers held off a late rally from the Memphis Redbirds to win 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
With the score knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth and the bases loaded, Clementina lined a pitch from Garrett Williams (L, 0-4) over the wall in deep left-center (2) to give Gwinnett (58-59) a 6-2 lead. Perez' RBI single pushed another run across for a 7-2 lead in the fourth, and Tyler White led off the fifth with a clout (14) of his own to make it 8-2. Memphis made it interesting late with a run in the eighth and three runs in the ninth.
Perez finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Clementina went 1-for-3 with the slam and four RBIs. Pat Valaika (2-for-4, 2 doubles, walk, 2 runs) and Greyson Jenista (2-for-4, run) each had two hits. Soroka tossed 3.1 innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Jacob Webb (W, 2-1), Freddy Tarnok (H, 1), Roel Ramirez, and Seth Elledge finished the game off for Gwinnett. Memphis had a trio of four-hit performances from Scott Hurst (4-for-4, walk, run), Pedro Pages (4-for-5, 3 doubles, 3 runs, RBI) and Clint Coulter (4-for-5, double, 3 RBIs)
Gwinnett took five of six games in a series for the first time since April 26-May 1 this season vs. Norfolk. Clementina's grand slam was Gwinnett's second of the season, the first coming off the bat of Alex Dickerson on 8/3 at Charlotte. Perez continues his tear, now hitting .400 (26-for-65) in his last 17 games.
Gwinnett now plays Lehigh Valley on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.
