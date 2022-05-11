DURHAM, N.C. — Drew Waters sent the game’s first pitch over the center field fence for a leadoff home run and the Gwinnett Stripers never trailed in an 8-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Pat Valaika, Chadwick Tromp and Alex Dickerson also went deep for the Stripers (17-15), who have won four straight games.
Waters homered (2) on the first pitch from Tommy Romero (L, 0-2) in the top of the first inning, giving Gwinnett a 1-0 lead. Four batters later, Valaika sent a two-run shot (5) into the Tobacco Road restaurant in left-center, raising the lead to 3-0. Tromp (7) and Dickerson (1) each added two-run clouts off Romero in the third for a 5-1 lead.
Starter Tucker Davidson (W, 1-1) held Durham to one run on four hits over five innings, walked none and struck out six. Valaika went 3-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs, and Greyson Jenista went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to put the game out of reach.
Tromp’s 2-for-5 effort extended his hitting streak to 12 games (.404, 19-for-47 since April 24), Gwinnett franchise-record RBI streak to 10 games (20 RBIs since April 28) and extra-base hits streak to eight games (10 XBH since May 1). Waters’ leadoff homer was the fourth of his Gwinnett career and second this season (both have come on the game’s first pitch, he also did it on May 3 vs. Charlotte).
Gwinnett and Durham play again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (0-0, 2.57 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Joel Peguero (0-0, 4.15 ERA) for the Bulls.
