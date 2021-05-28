LAWRENCEVILLE – Jason Kipnis and Alex Jackson each homered for the Gwinnett Stripers in a six-inning, 8-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at Coolray Field.
With one out in the second inning, Kipnis smashed a three-run homer (1) off Memphis’ Thomas Parsons (L, 0-1) to give the Stripers (13-9) a 3-2 lead. Gwinnett made it 6-2 on Jackson’s blast (4) in the fifth and 8-2 on a two-run double by Orlando Arcia in the sixth.
Kipnis finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Arcia went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Bryse Wilson (W, 2-0) got credit for a complete game, striking out five over six, two-run innings.
Wilson’s complete game is the first for a Gwinnett starter this year. He is 8-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last nine starts for the Stripers dating back to July 21, 2019. Jackson’s two-run clout was his fourth homer in the last two games after he hit a career-high three on Thursday night.
Gwinnett hosts Memphis again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Coolray Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt, presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling. The Stripers will also be joined by local FFA and 4-H groups for Agriculture Night, presented by Kubota. The Stripers haven't announced a starting pitcher, while LHP Connor Thomas (0-0, 3.05 ERA) will start for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.