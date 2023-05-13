NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the second straight night, the Gwinnett Stripers utilized timely hitting and strong relief pitching to defeat the Nashville Sounds 4-3 at First Horizon Park.
Chadwick Tromp delivered the tying and go-ahead RBIs, and Nick Solak’s RBI single ended up being the difference in Gwinnett’s second straight one-run win.
Yolmer Sanchez gave the Stripers (15-22) a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly scoring Vaughn Grissom. In the bottom of the fifth, Tanner Gordon made the only misstep of a strong start, yielding a two-run home run to Jon Singleton (5) to put Nashville (19-18) ahead 2-1.
Grissom led off the sixth with a double and scored on Tromp’s double that caromed off the third-base bag, tying the game at 2-2. In the seventh, it was back-to-back RBI singles by Tromp and Solak that scored Hoy Park and Grissom to put Gwinnett up 4-2. Nashville scored on a Grant Holmes pickoff error in the eighth to cut it to 4-3.
Tromp went 2-for-4 with a double and game-high two RBIs, while Grissom went 1-for-3 with a double, three runs, and one stolen base. Roddery Munoz (W, 1-2), Holmes (H, 3), and Kyle Wilcox (S, 1) combined to allow one run on six hits over the final 4.1 innings. Singleton went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs for Nashville.
Munoz earned his first career Triple-A win, while Wilcox converted his first career Triple-A save. After entering the series 1-4 in one-run games, the Stripers have notched consecutive 4-3 wins over Nashville. Sanchez walked in the seventh, extending his on-base streak to 13 games.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Dylan Dodd (1-2, 7.50 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Thomas Pannone (0-0, 2.31 ERA) for the Sounds.
