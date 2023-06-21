Aguilar(6-20)JamieSpaar.jpg

Wednesday's 12:05 p.m. baseball game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and field conditions. 

The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 22 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

