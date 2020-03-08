LAWRENCEVILLE — With a roster full of prospects from one of the top-rated farm systems in Major League Baseball, the Gwinnett Stripers figure to have an exciting team on the field this year at Coolray Field.
But the experience in the ballpark goes beyond just what happens between the lines, and Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English is very excited about everything that will be coming to the ballpark this season.
“It’s going to be fun,” English said during the Stripers’ Preseason Party Sunday at Coolray Field. “We’re going to have a tremendous product on the field. And ultimately, this is a great community gathering place, and a great relaxed atmosphere to watch some really high quality baseball.”
The Stripers finished last season 80-59, good enough to win the International League’s South division for the first time since 2016. That record included a 41-28 clip at home, and that’s something English is hoping they can build upon for the 2020 season in the stands.
“Absolutely,” English said on trying to use last year’s momentum going forward. “I think we’re going to continue to put on some great firework shows and we’re going to continue to do some innovative giveaways.”
One of those giveaways English is especially looking forward to will come right out of the gate in just the third home game of the season, when the Stripers will give fans a little taste of the road with their first giveaway of the season on April 18.
“Oftentimes our fanbase doesn’t get to see our road jerseys,” English said. “So we’re doing a Ronald Acuña Jr. road T-shirt giveaway. It’s going to be a replica. It’s going to be a really good way to highlight Ronald Acuña Jr., but also give our fans a taste of what our guys wear on the road.”
Another unique giveaway later in the season will involve one of Acuña’s teammates in Atlanta, and a guy who was a star for Gwinnett early last season. Austin Riley hit 15 home runs and drove in 41 runs in 44 games with Gwinnett last season before his promotion in May, and he will be honored with a special bow-hunting bobblehead on Aug. 8.
“Our Austin Riley outdoor bobblehead is one I’m really excited about,” English said. “It’s going to highlight another one of his passions in bow hunting.”
The new features to the ballpark this season aren’t just limited to giveaways. There will be several running promotions throughout the season, including the return of last season’s popular Wet Nose Wednesdays, and some new seats that will be in Coolray Field.
“We’ve introduced 300 all you can eat seats at every single game,” English said. “So we really want to add value to our fans who want to come out, eat that hot dog, hamburger, as much as they want, and sit in great seats while they do it. They’re down the first base line, and right across from where our concession stands are.”
The Stripers will play nine Thursday home games this season, including the home opener, and those games will also have a new promotion.
“One of the things we’re really excited about is Thursdays,” English said. “We have introduced a Thirsty Thursdays promotion where fans can come out and get $2 beers after the time the gates open.”
The Stripers will open their season on the road against the Norfolk Tides on April 9, and then return one week later to face the Tides again and open up the home portion of the schedule.
“We’re going to continue to provide the best fan experience in minor league baseball,” English said. “And bring more and more people out here with fun and creativity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.