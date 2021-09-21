Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday the creation of a charitable component to the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch of games that will benefit 501(c)3 charities in each Triple-A city.
For each home run hit by Triple-A teams (home and road games) during the Triple-A Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 per home run to a local charity selected by the team. The team hitting the most home runs over the 10-game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation for their charity.
The Gwinnett Stripers' charity of choice is Trans Housing Atlanta (transhousingatlanta.org), which provides safe housing and appropriate supportive services to transgender and gender nonconforming (defined as any personal gender identity different or transgressive from the sex assigned at birth) individuals who are homeless to facilitate movement to independent living and promote productive employment and reduction of risky behaviors, or who seek intermediate or long-term housing that’s centered on the needs of transgender and gender nonconforming people.
The Triple-A Final Stretch begins Tuesday, when Jacksonville hosts Memphis, while the remaining Triple-A clubs will begin their Final Stretch games on Sept. 22 or 23. The Stripers' Final Stretch begins Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Durham.
“Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s vice president, Minor League Operations and Development. “These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts.”
