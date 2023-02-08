JLS_8183.jpg

Fans pose for a photo on the Coolray Field playing surface Sunday during the 2020 Gwinnett Stripers Preseason Party.

 Jamie Spaar

In preparation for the 2023 season, the Gwinnett Stripers are hosting a Preseason Party at Coolray Field on Sunday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Free admission to the rain-or-shine event includes:

