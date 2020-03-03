The Gwinnett Stripers will celebrate the return of baseball season with their annual Preseason Party at Coolray Field on Sunday, March 8.
The free event, from noon to 3 p.m., includes complimentary hot dogs and soda, and features activities for fans of all ages. Fans can participate in on-field batting practice, take self-guided tours of the ballpark, purchase individual game tickets for all 2020 home games, and shop for Stripers merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store. There also will be activities for kids, including inflatable games and amusements, face painting and visits with mascot Chopper the Groundhog.
For a $20 donation to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, fans can swing for the fences like Stripers players in an on-field batting practice (weather permitting). Each $20 donation includes 10 swings.
Self-guided tours will give fans access to behind-the-scenes areas of Coolray Field, including the home clubhouse and dugout. Fans can also scope out the view from any seat, group party area or luxury suite with a member of the Stripers ticket sales staff.
The Coolray Field Ticket Office will be open for the event, giving fans their first chance to purchase individual game tickets to all 70 Stripers home games, including tickets for premium games like Opening Night, Star Wars Night, Independence Day, all Friday Fireworks nights and all giveaways. Fans are advised to get a great seat now, and avoid box office lines and a $2 increase on game day.
For a list of all games and promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.
Fans who have purchased a 2020 ticket plan or have registered for Kids Club will be able to pick up their packages at any time from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
