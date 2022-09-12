Taylor Motter 7.30.22 (Jamie Spaar).jpg

Taylor Motter takes a practice swing during a Gwinnett Stripers' game on July 30, 2022 at Coolray Field.

 Jamie Spaar/Gwinnett Stripers

Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter the International League Player of the Week for September 5-11, it was announced Monday.

Motter led the league in batting (.600), on-base percentage (.684), slugging percentage (1.533) and OPS (2.217) in five games during the week. He also ranked among IL leaders in home runs (T-1st, 4), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), total bases (3rd, 23), RBIs (T-6th, 7) and hits (T-9th, 9). 

