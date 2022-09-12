Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter the International League Player of the Week for September 5-11, it was announced Monday.
Motter led the league in batting (.600), on-base percentage (.684), slugging percentage (1.533) and OPS (2.217) in five games during the week. He also ranked among IL leaders in home runs (T-1st, 4), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), total bases (3rd, 23), RBIs (T-6th, 7) and hits (T-9th, 9).
The Atlanta Braves signed the 32-year-old Motter as a minor league free agent on July 29. Since debuting with Gwinnett on July 30, he’s batting .263 (31-for-118) with 10 doubles, 10 homers, 28 RBIs, one stolen base and a .966 OPS. Since July 30, he ranks among IL leaders in RBIs (T-3rd), extra-base hits (4th, 20), homers (T-4th), slugging percentage (5th, .602), doubles (T-8th), OPS (9th), total bases (9th, 71) and walks (T-9th, 20).
It is Motter’s third career IL Player of the Week award, as he also won twice while with Durham (July 5, 2015 and July 31, 2016). He also won two Pacific Coast League Player of the Week awards with Tacoma (August 20, 2017) and Albuquerque (August 1, 2021).
Motter is the third Gwinnett player to win an IL award this year, joining Chadwick Tromp (IL Player of the Week for May 2-8) and Kyle Muller (IL Pitcher of the Month for June).
The Stripers return home to Coolray Field for a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) from Sept. 13-18.
