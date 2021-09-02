LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers dropped both games of a doubleheader for just the second time this season, falling 9-6 and 3-2 against the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (59-46) were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since June 23 at Norfolk.
In the fourth inning of Game 1, Nick Plummer scored on a passed ball as Memphis retook the lead at 5-4. A Juan Yepez RBI double and a Conner Capel RBI single extended Memphis’ lead to 8-4 in the sixth inning.
In Game 2, Scott Hurst hit a go-ahead solo home run (4) off Victor Arano (L, 1-2) that gave Memphis a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning.
Yolmer Sanchez led Gwinnett in hits for Game 1, finishing 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the opener. Travis Demeritte smashed a two-run blast (17) off Zack Thompson to put Gwinnett on the scoreboard in the opener. Johan Camargo added a two-run homer off Austin Warner to tie Game 2 at 2-2 in the first inning. Jason Kipnis totaled two singles to lead the Stripers in the hit column for the second game.
Demeritte has homered in back-to-back nights and is batting .313 with 15 hits, five homers and 11 RBIs since Aug. 6. Kyle Wright (L, 6-5) snapped a six-game start streak without a loss, allowing five earned runs and nine hits over four innings in Game 1.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field for Pink in the Park as the Stripers will raise awareness for breast cancer. It is also Fireworks Friday. RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-5, 7.41 ERA) for the Redbirds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.